Friedman Memorial Airport saw a net positive flow of people enter the valley over the weekend, with seat map data showing inbound flights from the West Coast fuller than their outbound counterparts.
According to online ticket information aggregator ExpertFlyer.com, the airport’s only inbound flight from Seattle on Friday was around 78 percent full, with 59 out of 76 seats occupied. That same day’s SUN-to-Seattle flight, however, was only 25 percent full.
Similar imbalances followed on Saturday and Sunday. Out of 304 seats on four flights from Seattle to Sun Valley, 205—over 67 percent—were occupied, whereas 150 out of 304 seats—or 49 percent—were occupied on flights to Seattle.
Weekend flights from SUN to Los Angeles and San Francisco were also less packed than inbound flights from those destinations. On planes headed to Sun Valley from California, 38 percent (165 out of 437) of seats were filled, while seat occupancy was only 23 percent on flights to California.
Though it’s hard to determine whether this weekend’s incoming passengers were tourists or second-home owners returning to the valley to weather the outbreak, anecdotal reports from Ketchum and Sun Valley residents suggest the latter.
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw addressed tourism in an open letter sent Monday morning, using language rarely heard from a resort-town official.
“We must discourage friends and visitors from coming to town,” Bradshaw said. “For a town used to welcoming visitors, that is hard to do, but we must reduce the number of people visiting our area. As well as the threat of introducing infected persons into our area, it will put additional strain on our medical resources. The message is clear: This is not a place for a virus vacation.”
On Monday, March 16, the airport administrative office closed to the public until further notice.
“All airport badging [issuances] will be halted during the closure as well,” Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy said.
Effective Tuesday, March 17, airport management staffing at the administrative office was cut down to essential personnel only, Pomeroy said.
“Full airport operations and aircraft rescue and firefighting capabilities will remain in place,” he said. “All airport management staff will be available by email and phone.”
Diversions
Over half the passengers flying in and out of Friedman Memorial Airport last weekend experienced diversions to Twin Falls due to a mix of snow, rain and high winds in eastern Idaho.
On Saturday and Sunday, nine out of 16 inbound flights and 11 out of 18 outbound flights were diverted to the Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls. Diverted flights’ origin and destination cities included Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Denver. All eight Alaska Airlines flights to and from Seattle landed on time, airport flight logs showed.
