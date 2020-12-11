With the Friedman Memorial Airport’s current joint powers agreement between Hailey and Blaine County set to expire on Dec. 31, the Airport Authority Board on Tuesday opted to extend the agreement, forwarding a draft version to the Hailey City Council and County Commissioners for approval next spring.
The airport is jointly owned by the city of Hailey and Blaine County and operated by the Airport Authority Board. The joint powers agreement, or JPA—dated July 2011—provides the legal basis for the board, enabling it to act as an independent entity.
In its current wording, the agreement prohibits expansion of the airport, stating “there shall be no expansion of the land base of the existing airport beyond what has been established by the master plan.” The airport, however, is looking at developing 17 acres of Eccles Flying Hat Ranch land next to the existing fixed-base operator area to be used for hangar space or parking, in addition to acquiring about 385 acres from the Eccles Flying Hat Ranch.
“I think we all see the need to [extend the agreement] because we’re not going to be able to complete a full overhaul of this JPA by the time allotted,” FMAA board chairman Jacob Greenberg said on Tuesday.
Jim Laski, the airport’s contracted attorney, said a longer-term amendment to the JPA should be ready for approval by early April, 2021.
“The redraft is still on my desk in process. It makes sense to do a short-term extension so that we can get the changes to this agreement worked out and make sure everybody is comfortable with them,” he said.
Airport board member Martha Burke, the mayor of Hailey, confirmed that the Hailey City Council will discuss the JPA’s extension on Monday, Dec. 14. The county commissioners will also discuss the extension before the end of the year, said board member Angenie McCleary, a county commissioner.
Pilots welcome new technology
Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy said the airport officially unveiled its new instrument approach procedure last Thursday, describing the technology—approved by the Federal Aviation Administration in August—as a “game changer” for this winter.
The new predetermined maneuvers now allow pilots to make precise landings in low-visibility conditions. Specifically, Delta and United pilots flying E175 regional jets no longer have to divert to Twin Falls or Salt Lake City if cloud cover in Hailey is below 1,600 feet, and the procedure has reduced the minimum clearance above the runway to below 400 feet.
The new approach procedure means that the number of flight diversions and cancellations should be considerably lower this holiday season compared to last.
“Delta pilots said that it’s a great approach. With snow due right in time for the holidays, we’ll get the first real taste in about a week’s time on how beneficial the procedure is,” Pomeroy said.
Pomeroy added that he will be working with Vector Airport Systems to help track how weather influences operations.
“I think there’s an opportunity for us to really accurately track what’s going on with the new approach,” he said.
In other airport news, board member Ron Fairfax—also a private pilot—was nominated Tuesday for an additional two-year term. Board member Angenie McCleary applauded Fairfax’s reappointment.
“Ron’s done an excellent job. He’s always shined,” she said. “He also brings a helpful general aviation perspective.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In