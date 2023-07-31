Eccles Flying Hat Ranch by Willy Cook

The Flying Hat Ranch borders Friedman Memorial Airport on its south side.

The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority is planning to solicit bids from agricultural operators this fall for the long-term management of the western portion of the former Eccles Flying Hat Ranch south of the runway.

The FMAA board will review and discuss its draft request for proposal, or “RFP,” at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to the board’s meeting packet, the airport is planning to release the RFP in October and hire a new manager by March 2024, ahead of the spring ranching season.

