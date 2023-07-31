The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority is planning to solicit bids from agricultural operators this fall for the long-term management of the western portion of the former Eccles Flying Hat Ranch south of the runway.
The FMAA board will review and discuss its draft request for proposal, or “RFP,” at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
According to the board’s meeting packet, the airport is planning to release the RFP in October and hire a new manager by March 2024, ahead of the spring ranching season.
The 450 acres of ranch land includes 65 acres of cottonwood grove acquired by the airport in 2018 and another 385 acres acquired in 2022. Together, the parcels provide the airport with approach and departure protection in the event of a crash and prevent undesirable or unsafe residential developments around the runway.
The selected applicant will be responsible for fixing and maintaining fences, ditches and irrigation structures on the ranch. Other improvements may be made with permission from the airport, but the existing farmhouse, two barns, and several outbuildings will stay intact.
“The successful proposer will possess proven operational and financial capacity to manage an integrated, resilient and sustainable ranch,” the airport stated. “The lessee will also possess proven capacity for working and communicating effectively with partners and will demonstrate openness to integrating and improving innovative ranch management techniques and education into their operational plans.”
According to the draft RFP, successful applicants must be familiar with the Wood River Valley and have a plan on how to “put the airport’s water rights to full beneficial use, while encouraging and implementing applicable ranch-wide water conservation strategies.”
How is it Friedan needs a larger ranch at the south to be safe but absolutely nothing to the north?
*....large ranch
