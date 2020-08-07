The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board on Tuesday approved a budget of $6.3 million for fiscal year 2021—about $1 million less than this current year’s budget.
The airport’s revenue flows in from a variety of sources, including general-aviation user fees, space leases for rental car companies, passenger-facility charges added to commercial flight tickets and federal funds from ticket and fuel taxes.
Due to COVID-19, enplanements, or the number of boarding passengers, continue to lag far behind last year’s figures. In July, unofficial airport data shows that enplanements were down about 83 percent from last year, according to Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy.
Added to this year’s decreased commercial activity is uncertainty around airline schedules, Fly Sun Valley Alliance Executive Director Carol Waller said.
“We are still working with our airline partners to figure out what our fall and winter schedules are going to look like. Usually these are finalized by now, but now we’re expecting early September,” she said. “Of course, with COVID, the airlines’ planning windows are much shorter.”
A deficit at the end of fiscal 2021 is “certain,” Pomeroy said—but federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act relief funds will help offset operational losses and maintain employment.
“We’re going to be down this year. We’re going to be down next year. But we’ve got the CARES Act funding that will help bring airport to higher financial ground,” he said in an interview.
The airport’s beginning balance for fiscal 2020 was $3,580,998, but projected losses of $415,000 this year brought that figure down to $3,165,998. After Friedman received around $11.4 million in CARES relief funding in May, however—$2,530,195 of which is expected to be applied through September—the beginning cash balance for fiscal 2021 stands at around $5,696,193.
From this coming October to September of 2021, the airport has projected a total net loss of $2,474,084, with $3,770,737 of CARES Act reimbursement, which should leave the airport with $6.99 million in cash and accrual at the end of fiscal 2021.
According to Pomeroy, the $11.4 million CARES grant will cover about three years’ worth of operational and maintenance costs. A second $7 million CARES grant to apply toward capital improvement projects will likely arrive later this summer, he said.
Other airport news
Pomeroy reported an uptick in aircraft coming in from the north due to “significant wind patterns.” On Tuesday, early afternoon gusts over 25 mph favored smaller aircraft, he said.
Friedman has also seen a significant increase in charter flights coming in and out of the airport.
“We’re seeing more recreational flyers than, in my experience, we’ve seen in the last four summers,” Pomeroy said. “A lot of charter companies are coming in on smaller planes, picking people up at the airport and dropping them off in the backcountry.”
Several noise complaints have followed the uptick in charter flights, he said.
“We have reached out to charter operators about our noise abatement program. They have responded positively to that,” he said.
