The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board on Aug. 1 approved a budget of $10,933,887 for fiscal year 2024—less than half of fiscal 2022’s budget of $25.3 million, but about $4 million more than fiscal 2021’s budget of about $6.9 million.
Airport Finance & Administration Deputy Director Jenna Elliott said the airport plans to spend about $4.9 million on operations this coming fiscal year and $6 million on capital projects.
Operational revenue is projected at $9.3 million and capital revenue at $2.7 million, with total revenue just under $12.1 million, she said. The board will need to hold two more readings and collect public comment on the budget before it goes into the record.
Aside from federal grants, the airport’s revenue flows in from a variety of sources. Some key revenue generators include hangar leases, general aviation tie-down fees, landing fees, terminal concessions, space leases for rental car companies, passenger-facility charges added to commercial flight tickets and federal funds from ticket and fuel taxes. Property taxes do not fund airport operations or capital projects.
This coming budget year, lease space, overnight parking fees and landing fees collected at the airport’s private Atlantic Aviation terminal are projected to increase slightly from $417,000 to $423,000 in fiscal 2024. The airport is further anticipating a $250,000 jump in rental car revenue—from $750,000 to $1 million—and a $100,000 increase in terminal parking revenue, from $576,000 to $675,000. Also figured into the budget is a 47% increase in terminal concession revenue and a 9% increase in revenue from air carrier leasing space, as well as a 14% decrease in transient landing fee revenue from private planes based at other airports.
Overall, salaries and benefits will increase slightly, about $120,000, from $2.1 million in fiscal 2023 to about $2.2 million in fiscal 2024. Jet fuel dispensed at the private terminal is also expected to bring in $446,000 in revenue in fiscal 2024. ￼
