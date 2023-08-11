23-07-12-allen-company-roland.jpg

A jet rolls into the Friedman Memorial Airport ahead of the Allen & Co. conference on July 11.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board on Aug. 1 approved a budget of $10,933,887 for fiscal year 2024—less than half of fiscal 2022’s budget of $25.3 million, but about $4 million more than fiscal 2021’s budget of about $6.9 million.

Airport Finance & Administration Deputy Director Jenna Elliott said the airport plans to spend about $4.9 million on operations this coming fiscal year and $6 million on capital projects.

Operational revenue is projected at $9.3 million and capital revenue at $2.7 million, with total revenue just under $12.1 million, she said. The board will need to hold two more readings and collect public comment on the budget before it goes into the record.

