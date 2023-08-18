A chip-sealing and restriping project involving approximately 2 miles of Main Street and several side streets in Hailey should be finished by Sunday, according to Public Works Director Brian Yeager.
Drivers may already notice that the lanes between Galena and Walnut Streets are a bit narrower, and the gap between traffic and parked cars is wider.
All of those changes were recommended by the Hailey City Council in May 2021 as a way to reduce speeding through the busiest section of town. Earlier this week, the center turn lanes around Bullion and Croy streets were trimmed from 14 to 12 feet wide, and the travel lanes in each direction were reduced from 12 to 11 feet, Yeager said. Three-foot parking buffers were also added to reduce bike-car collisions.
“This will definitely allow wider door swings,” he said.
Yeager said the city may eventually need to cut into the buffer zone to widen its sidewalks by 3-6 feet, as prescribed in its draft downtown master plan. (According to GGLO, the Boise design firm drafting the master plan with input from the Hailey Urban Renewal Agency, 12-foot-wide sidewalks would leave enough room for 6-foot-wide planters and public art displays.)
“It’s just a future consideration,” Yeager said.
Estimated cost of Main Street work was $1 million
Two summers ago, the Idaho Transportation Department removed and rebuilt 20 blocks of Main Street in Hailey using about $3.4 million in Federal Highway Administration funds. Yeager said he and Mayor Martha Burke asked the ITD to chip-seal the rebuilt portion of road this summer—a separate but related project, necessary to extend the life of the pavement and prevent snowplow damage—and the department “graciously agreed” to their request.
According to the ITD, Meridian-based Boswell Asphalt submitted the lowest bid at $656,000, about one-third less than its $1 million estimate. Yeager said the city streets department was initially planning on using its own staff to repave the streets that connect Main Street to River Street and First Avenue but ended up hiring Boswell Asphalt to do the job for about $200,000. That payment should come out of the fiscal 2023 budget.
“Since all the side roads are going to be closed and traffic is going to be screwed up anyway, we said, let’s do this all in one fell swoop, piggyback onto the existing (ITD) work,” Yeager said.
The Main Street work began in late July. Crews first used a grinder to remove lane and crosswalk paint, then sprayed a thin mix of heated asphalt and oil on the road. The wet layer was covered with gravel chips, and drivers were allowed to travel on the aggregate to help pound it into the oil, speeding the compaction process. The final step was adding a blacktop “fog seal” to further lock in the chips, creating a clean black slate on which lanes and crosswalks can be painted. That restriping work took place this week.
Yeager said that the project is “the biggest chip seal operation that Hailey has ever done.”
“It’s unusual that the ITD will agree to chip-seal (any city road) in the Wood River Valley, because everybody always complains, and they want to avoid politically fraught areas,” he said.
To expedite the process, the city has allowed construction workers to camp at Lions Park in RVs and tents. From the RVs, crews “can keep an eye on their equipment for security reasons,” Yeager said. ￼
The City of Hailey is moving in the right direction by narrowing lanes and slowing cars down. Additionally, the recent measure on Croy have been a big improvement. Our townsfolk are active and Hailey is full of bicyclists and people walking. These measures by the City will make the town much more inhabitable. Merchants will benefit if patrons don't cringe at the thought of walking or riding a bike to their business.
I feel like I`m going to get side swiped in the narrow lanes.
If you think the lanes are too narrow now....wait until we get a big snow and they push all the snow into big piles in the middle part of the road. [wink]
