Traffic cones and road work have been a regular sight in downtown Hailey this summer.

A chip-sealing and restriping project involving approximately 2 miles of Main Street and several side streets in Hailey should be finished by Sunday, according to Public Works Director Brian Yeager.

Drivers may already notice that the lanes between Galena and Walnut Streets are a bit narrower, and the gap between traffic and parked cars is wider.

All of those changes were recommended by the Hailey City Council in May 2021 as a way to reduce speeding through the busiest section of town. Earlier this week, the center turn lanes around Bullion and Croy streets were trimmed from 14 to 12 feet wide, and the travel lanes in each direction were reduced from 12 to 11 feet, Yeager said. Three-foot parking buffers were also added to reduce bike-car collisions.

