Trail Creek Road is open this weekend, Blaine County announced on its website, allowing access to the summit a week before expected.
A sign on the gate Trail Creek Road states that the route typically opens the weekend prior to Memorial Day. Part paved, mostly packed gravel, the road connects Blaine and Custer Counties, running between Sun Valley and Copper Basin.
While conditions are good, Blaine County asks drivers to be careful.
"Please drive with caution," the county posted on May 13. "We are expecting rain/snow over the next few days."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In