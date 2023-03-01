Warm Springs Avalanche

This very large avalanche occurred near the 900 block of West Warm Springs Road on Wednesday, March 1.

 Courtesy Alex Hansel

An atmospheric river packing about 18 inches of snow over the past two days has created prime avalanche terrain in the Wood River Valley and produced at least four large slides, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office reported an avalanche blocking Warm Springs Road in both directions near Gates Road in Ketchum.

Around 10:30 a.m., Blaine County Emergency Communications reported a large avalanche near the Bullwhacker feed site, around 5.5 miles past the end of the pavement on Warm Springs Road before Frenchman's Bend.

March 1 snowfall

Much of the west saw snowfall to start March. 

