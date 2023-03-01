An atmospheric river packing about 18 inches of snow over the past two days has created prime avalanche terrain in the Wood River Valley and produced at least four large slides, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
Around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office reported an avalanche blocking Warm Springs Road in both directions near Gates Road in Ketchum.
Around 10:30 a.m., Blaine County Emergency Communications reported a large avalanche near the Bullwhacker feed site, around 5.5 miles past the end of the pavement on Warm Springs Road before Frenchman's Bend.
According to scanner traffic, the second avalanche struck a car and pushed it off the road, interfering with county Road and Bridge Department efforts to clear the slide. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center stated on its website that no one was injured in the avalanche, which it ranked as "D2"—powerful enough to bury, injure or kill a person.
The slide occurred at the same point in the road where a large avalanche broke on Dec. 11, 2022. That avalanche closed off several miles of Warm Springs Road and prevented around 10 to 15 residents from leaving their homes for several days.
On Wednesday afternoon, Warm Springs resident Alex Hansel told the Express that she was unable to travel into Ketchum but was hopeful that avalanche debris would be cleared today.
"They've [cleared] a lot of it and an excavator has been dropped off," she said.
The Avalanche Center reported a third hard-slab avalanche on Wednesday near Hailey. The slide was triggered remotely by a skier on the north face of Della Mountain and was ranked "D1.5," forecasters said.
Wednesday's avalanche activity followed a "D2" slide reported on Monday near Banner Summit on the northeast face of Copper Mountain, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. The avalanche was also remotely triggered by a skier from above.
"Conditions are dangerous. Expect to trigger large, 1-3 foot thick avalanches where the wind has drifted snow or stiffened the snow surface. Similar slides are possible in terrain more sheltered from the wind," the Avalanche Center stated Wednesday.
Overall, the Wood River Valley picked up between 8 and 18 inches of snow between Monday and Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s 48-hour storm totals.
Since Monday, Warm Springs gained about 18 inches, while Ketchum and Sun Valley picked up a foot. Mid-valley neighborhoods received 8 to 12 inches; Hailey, 8 inches; and Bellevue and Carey, also 8 inches, the Weather Service reported. Blizzard Mountain Ski Hill near Arco, meanwhile, gained 24 inches, the Weather Service reported.
The storm brought an end to a precipitation flatline that had been in place since mid-January, bringing up the valley's snow-water equivalent to 15.5 inches—two inches more than the area's 13.5 inches reported on March 1, 2022. Snowpack is currently 114% of average, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In