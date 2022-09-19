40 McKercher

The “40 McKercher” housing project from Northridge developer Mark Caplow received mostly negative feedback from the public on Aug. 1. Here, the building is shown from First Avenue looking west to Carbonate Mountain.

The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will continue deliberations on Monday, Sept. 19, concerning the design of a large residential infill project along McKercher Boulevard.

The “40 McKercher” project from Northridge developer Mark Caplow calls for eight 1,230-square-foot two-bedroom apartments, 14 625-square-foot one-bedroom apartments and 22 550-square-foot studio apartments for a total of 44 units.

The building would stand 35 feet tall and sit east of what will soon be the new L.L. Greens hardware store. Its main driveway entrance would be on McKercher Boulevard.

