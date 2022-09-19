The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will continue deliberations on Monday, Sept. 19, concerning the design of a large residential infill project along McKercher Boulevard.
The “40 McKercher” project from Northridge developer Mark Caplow calls for eight 1,230-square-foot two-bedroom apartments, 14 625-square-foot one-bedroom apartments and 22 550-square-foot studio apartments for a total of 44 units.
The building would stand 35 feet tall and sit east of what will soon be the new L.L. Greens hardware store. Its main driveway entrance would be on McKercher Boulevard.
The project failed to win approval from the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission last month—mostly due to its unknown impact on the local water supply—following vociferous comments from Northridge neighbors.
The three-story building would sit east of the forthcoming L.L. Greens hardware store between Main Street and the Northridge subdivision with its main driveway entrance from McKercher Boulevard. A rear entry point connecting to the L.L. Green’s parking lot would serve limited traffic, including garbage trucks and emergency service vehicles.
What about the low water pressure in North Ridge, how will you address this problem when this comes on line? Fix the water problem first then we can talk about high density housing in a low density neighborhood
