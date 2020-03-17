        South Central Public Health District has confirmed Blaine County’s third case of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer Brianna Bodily.

       The patient is a woman over the age of 50 who is currently recovering well in her home under isolation and was not hospitalized. The woman self-isolated as soon as she began showing symptoms and so far has not been linked to Blaine County’s other two confirmed cases. Point of transmission is under investigation.

       According to Bodily the woman is in Blaine County.

       “So far none of the people exposed to the virus by our first three cases have shown symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19,” Logan Hudson, Public Health Division Administrator for the health district, stated in the press release.

       “But we need people to be vigilant. If you are sick it’s a good idea to self-isolate until you are healthy again. If you are showing symptoms of this coronavirus call your doctor and ask if you should be evaluated for a test.”

       South Central Public Health District is now running two hotlines for information about COVID-19, one in English, 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, 208-737-5965.

       These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Load comments