South Central Public Health District has confirmed Blaine County’s third case of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer Brianna Bodily.
The patient is a woman over the age of 50 who is currently recovering well in her home under isolation and was not hospitalized. The woman self-isolated as soon as she began showing symptoms and so far has not been linked to Blaine County’s other two confirmed cases. Point of transmission is under investigation.
According to Bodily the woman is in Blaine County.
“So far none of the people exposed to the virus by our first three cases have shown symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19,” Logan Hudson, Public Health Division Administrator for the health district, stated in the press release.
“But we need people to be vigilant. If you are sick it’s a good idea to self-isolate until you are healthy again. If you are showing symptoms of this coronavirus call your doctor and ask if you should be evaluated for a test.”
South Central Public Health District is now running two hotlines for information about COVID-19, one in English, 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, 208-737-5965.
These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Now Sun Valley Resort Refusing to compensate employees who can't work right now and forcing them to use vacation time they've earned. Meanwhile Mayor Bradshaw hasn't spoken publicly and is hiding away in his hole like a coward along with the rest of the local elected officials. Pathetic and embarrassing.
Why does sv resort need to compensate there employees? That’s what unemployment is for. Furthermore, be grateful you have paid vacation time. Most of us in the trades in this valley don’t. Be grateful for what you do have. Because believe me, a lot of other locals would love to be in the shoes of a paid vacation employee.
https://www.businessinsider.com/how-south-korea-better-handling-coronavirus-testing-than-the-us-2020-3?amp%3Butm_medium=referral
I have been participating at the BC Commissioners meeting this morning which is now live-streaming at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/492418637. I have publicly commented that 1) I appreciate the meetings being live-streamed and thanked Clay Landon and Jon, BC IT 2) encouraged the County to do anything they can to help people get their state unemployment benefits because I have heard of long lines elsewhere, 3) encouraged the County to consider our isolated, low-population area as a strength and to look into much wider testing. It is my understanding that S Korea was able to tamp down the spread more effectively because it tested not only people with active symptoms but also those who had come into contact with a known infected person or site. UWVirology apparently has the capacity to test samples collected from doctors anywhere. @UWVirology
