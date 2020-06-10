As of 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, Blaine County had 504 confirmed cases of COVID-19, one more than yesterday. Other neighboring counties saw some minor increases as well, two days after the South Central Public Health District confirming community spread of COVID-19 in Lincoln County. With that addition, the Health District has now documented community spread in seven of the eight counties under its jurisdiction.
In local news today, a long-standing Hailey eatery may be replaced by a gas station and the school district offers reflections on its adaptation to remote learning. Here are more top stories from Wednesday.
• Salt Lake City-based gas station operator Maverik Inc. is angling to build a new station on the space currently occupied by Snow Bunny Drive-In in Hailey, next to the rodeo grounds and ice rink. The total land area that Maverik hopes to acquire—0.89 acres—includes the Snow Bunny store location, parking area, drive-through aisle and landscaped area, as well as a city-owned parcel of land directly to the west.
The Hailey City Council is debating the sale of the city-owned land, but Maverik has successfully negotiated a purchase-and-sale agreement with Snow Bunny.
• Idaho Transportation Department crews are hard at work repairing some of the damage caused by the winter’s freeze-thaw cycles on Highway 75. While that work is underway, the ITD is inviting public comment on visions for the future.
The agency is presently considering widening Highway 75 between Elkhorn Road and River Street in Ketchum. Currently, northbound traffic heading into Ketchum transitions from two lanes to one at Elkhorn, which ITD noted can lead to traffic congestion in the area.
• A recent survey issued by the Blaine County School District shed light on some of the successes and shortcomings of the recent remote-learning practices implemented by necessity in the wake of COVID-19. The spread of coronavirus throughout the county forced schools to close, and educators had to hastily adapt to a wildly different method of teaching. Both teachers and students weighed in on the things that went well and the things that could have gone better.
Answers from this survey may help educators prepare for the possibility of teaching remotely next school year.
• COVID-19 tanked traffic at the Friedman Memorial Airport in the past few months, with a 98 percent decrease in year-over-year commercial flight numbers for the month of May. That only translated to a 4 percent decrease in overall operations, however, due to an uptick in private flights.
“In part because of the nicer weather last month, we saw a lot of smaller aircraft flying into the backcountry and pilots out training,” airport Manager Chris Pomeroy said during a Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board meeting last week. “A lot of that activity figured into our overall operations for May.”
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted 2,260 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 5 p.m. today, and increase of 40 from yesterday. For more top local news, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
