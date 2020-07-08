Idaho added 430 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 to its tally today. That brings the total to 8,969. Four more people have died with the virus, raising that count to 98.
In Blaine County, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted one more positive case among permanent residents, leaving local totals at 532 confirmed and 12 probable. Of those, 11 are still being monitored by health officials. Twin Falls, Cassia, Jerome, Lincoln, Gooding and Minidoka counties also saw rises today. That means that within the South Central Public Health District, only Camas County has not seen its infection rate rise. As of Tuesday evening, the Health District was monitoring 163 cases in Twin alone.
Today, our reporters recap the holiday weekend's tourism boom as local governments eye their budgets for the next fiscal year. Here are the top stories from Wednesday, July 8.
• Tourist traffic surged in the Wood River and Sawtooth valleys for the Fourth of July. Campsites, hotels, restaurants and outfitters all saw out-of-town business rise dramatically for the holiday. Carly Flolo, a sales consultant at Backwoods Mountain Sports in Ketchum, has seen an uptick in novice woodsmen and women heading into the forest this summer.
“We outfitted a lot of customers who have never gone camping before,” she said. “We’re definitely, 100 percent seeing an increase [in tourists].”
Though increased traffic saw a worrying increase in unattended campfires and trash burning in the Sawtooth National Forest, local emergency response teams had reasonably quiet holidays as local celebrations proceeded without much consequence.
• Speaking of crowds, Stanley reported a “scarily busy” Fourth of July weekend, in the words of Jason Bosley, director of the Stanley Chamber of Commerce.
Stanley Mayor Steve Botti was divided on the subject. “It’s a good thing for business, but it’s certainly concerning as far as the spread of the virus, especially now with Idaho being one of the states that’s seeing the curve not flattening anymore,” he said. “There are people coming to town from all over, and we don’t know where they’re coming from.”
• During Monday night’s Ketchum City Council meeting, Councilwoman Amanda Breen expressed some concern over the fact that the city has yet to begin budget discussions for the 2021 fiscal year. Last year’s budget talks began in May.
Instead, Ketchum expects to begin budget discussions this year in August. The budget must be passed via a city ordinance by Sept. 30 before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. Other neighboring governments are nearing the end of this process, with Sun Valley finalizing its draft budget last Thursday.
• Regarding that $8.5 million Sun Valley budget, Buitrago also covered it this week. The 2021 budget includes a “COVID compensation” boost for all 33 city employees impacted by the coronavirus. The total budget is 5 percent less than 2020. Following a public hearing, the budget should be approved in August.
• In Hailey, citizens are adapting to a new normal following the city’s emergency health order requiring the use of face masks in public. Violating the order is punishable by a $100 fine, though as of Tuesday, the police department had not issued any citations.
