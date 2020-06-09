As of 5:09 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, the South Central Public Health District reported no new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, with neighboring counties in the district continuing to see rises.
Meanwhile, the governor announced a new plan to use federal relief funds as local governments redirect their attention to normal, non-virus matters. And, March's earthquake isn't done with the Sawtooth Valley. Here are those, plus more of the day's top headlines.
• Governor Brad Little announced on Monday that federal COVID-19 relief funds would be used throughout Idaho to help pay the salaries of local public safety workers, including police and firefighters.
“Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges,” Little said in a statement. “I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than backfilling local government budgets.”
At present, it’s still unclear how this plan will play out here in Blaine County, but local leaders voiced support for the decision, hoping it will help recoup some of the pandemic's financial toll.
• Another aftershock from the 6.5 magnitude earthquake that shook Stanley back in March was felt in the valley this morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.1 magnitude tremor occurred at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday morning. Since the March 31 event, the USGS has reported dozens of smaller earthquakes in the area.
• The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission met last night to discuss plans for a four-story multiuse building to go on Main Street between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, encompassing the area known as “Hot Dog Hill,” and the land currently occupied by Formula Sports.
• The Bellevue City Council decided to pursue measures to deal with an abundance of underage and unlicensed operation of all-terrain and off-road vehicles on city streets.
Bellevue Marshal Ross Scaggs said underage riders have been stopped and sent home, but the problem is hard to control.
“You could stop 10 a day, but then 10 more would pop up on a different street,” Scaggs said. “Ninety percent of them are riding without helmets.”
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted another 31 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the state's total to 3,220. Since yesterday, two more people have died with the virus, bringing the death toll to 85.
