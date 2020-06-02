As of 5:16 p.m., the South Central Public Health District reported, yet again, no new cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County. Neighboring counties in the district saw some rises, but locally, numbers remain steady.
For the first time in months, the Express published no COVID-19 news updates to share today. Instead, our reporters get a break to look at other important area news. Here are the top stories from Tuesday, June 2.
• At 6:30 p.m. tonight, groups of demonstrators are planning to congregate in Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue to protest in response to the recent police killing of George Floyd. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear face masks and maintain appropriate social distancing.
At 6:45 p.m., participants will kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds—the length of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck on May 25, killing him.
• Yesterday, authorities issued an indefinite river flood warning for parts of Blaine County. Citing high water levels and rapid flow, the flood warning said that riverside properties in Hailey and Gimlet were in particular danger.
That warning was short-lived, however, with the National Weather Service rescinding it earlier today, about 24 hours after its initial issuance.
• The onset of COVID-19 in Blaine County—and elsewhere in the United States—stalled progress on the 2020 census, fully halting door-to-door operations. Participation dipped considerably as a result, but with cautionary measures relaxing a bit, those numbers are on the rise.
Despite these improvements, Blaine County still lags well behind the rest of the state in its census participation.
• Ketchum and Hailey farmers markets are preparing to open for the summer next week. The markets will look a little different this year, in keeping with numerous health protocols, but locals and visitors will nonetheless get the opportunity to enjoy the bounty of area farms.
New this year: customers will be able to place orders online for pickup at the markets. That service launches this Friday, ahead of the physical markets’ opening days.
• Also, just a friendly reminder to voters, completed ballots for the Idaho Primary must be received by the Blaine County Election office, 206 First Ave. S., Ste. 200, Hailey, by 8 p.m. tonight. Those who have not yet mailed their ballots can deliver them by hand.
Read more here. Check mtexpress.com later on for those results, including the fate of Hailey's Local Option Tax extension.
Statewide, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 2,933 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, an increase of 27 from yesterday. A total of 83 people have died with the virus in Idaho.
For more news, visit mtexpress.com at any time, or pick up a copy of tomorrow's Idaho Mountain Express.
