Idaho saw another new record single-day increase in COVID-19 cases today as the state Department of Health and Welfare counted 487 new confirmed and probable cases. That brings the state's total 8,539.
Locally, Blaine County gained one new confirmed case since yesterday, leaving totals at 531 confirmed and 12 probable. Twin Falls County's combined total of confirmed and probable cases surpassed 700 today.
Following a busy weekend of tourist travel and statewide upticks in coronavirus infection, more local governments have passed emergency health orders requiring the use of face masks in public settings. Plus, the school district considers its options for reopening. Here are the top headlines from Tuesday, July 7.
• Last night, the Ketchum City Council passed an emergency health order similar to the one Hailey passed last week. The mandate requires face masks to be worn in certain indoor and outdoor public settings where social distancing is not possible. Those caught violating the order will face a fine of $100.
The Blaine County Commissioners passed a similar order today, again enforcing a $100 fine on those caught breaking the order. Ketchum, Hailey and the unincorporated county all provide some exceptions to the rules, which can be viewed on each government’s respective website.
• The Sun Valley City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss passing a mask order of their own. Sun Valley and Bellevue currently have non-enforceable resolutions recommending, but not legally requiring, the use of face masks.
• With March’s statewide shutdown and the subsequent halt to most businesses, the city of Ketchum saw a major decline in receipts from its local-option tax, which collects taxes from building materials, liquor sales, room rentals and other retail sources. Between March and May, Ketchum saw a year-over-year drop of 36 percent, though thanks to a strong start to the fiscal year, the grand total decline isn’t quite so dire.
• The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees is meeting tonight to discuss its plan for reopening schools in August and to consider contracting an external communications firm. The BCSD’s in-house communications department was cut during last month’s budget discussions.
As far as reopening is concerned, the board is weighing three options, one that sees full-time in-person learning, one that sees full-time at-home learning, and one that sees a mix of the two.
• Blaine County officials and health experts will hold a virtual community town hall meeting on Thursday to discuss COVID-19. Click here to learn more about the discussion, how to register and how to provide comment or submit questions.
• A longtime Boise city staffer will serve as Ketchum’s next city administrator, Ketchum officials announced Monday night.
The city of Ketchum has lifted a hiring freeze to hire Jade Riley, current chief operating officer for the city of Boise, to take over the role of Ketchum city administrator for current administrator Suzanne Frick.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Idaho Mountain Express or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
