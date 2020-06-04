Blaine County had no new cases of COVID-19 as of 5:24 p.m. Thursday, June 4, according to the South Central Public Health District. Neighboring counties in the district continue to see upticks, though, with Cassia County seeing the largest jump overnight, from 78 cases to 88.
Looking optimistically towards the future, though, the Hailey City Council is developing plans for a restructured Fourth of July celebration and Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw is hopeful to break ground on a new fire station. Read on for more top community news.
• Hailey's Local Option Tax will be run through 2050 after citizens overwhelmingly voted to extend the measure on Tuesday.
Right now, Hailey imposes a 4 percent local-option tax on car rentals and lodging, a 2 percent tax on alcohol by the drink and a 1 percent tax on restaurant food, with 1 percent of the “car rentals and lodging” category allocated to Friedman Memorial Airport operations. Those levies have brought in some $6 million in revenue since they were implemented 13 years ago.
• The Hailey City Council has decided to move forward with a restructured Fourth of July Parade this year. No floats will be entered, but instead entry will be open and free to anyone who wishes to join in their own vehicle.
“Think about how you’ll decorate your pickup, car or bike,” said Hailey Mayor Martha Burke.
The parade is still being finalized, but one idea would use roads that pass parks, so bystanders can enjoy the proceedings while maintaining social distancing.
• The Hunger Coalition’s Ketchum pick-up location changed as of today. Rather than the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, the food pantry is now using the parking lot of the Ernest Hemingway S.T.E.A.M. school.
This change will help the organization more efficiently provide food for the current record number of families seeking support in Ketchum in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the organization.
• Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw expects to break ground on a new fire station on June 24, pending approval from the city council in a special meeting scheduled just one day before. Fencing will go up around the project in the next couple of weeks to create a construction zone and also include information for the public on the development. The project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021.
• Wood River Fire & Rescue recently announced the addition of three new paramedics. Jake Chaney, Erin Griffith and Trey Knox are now serving the Wood River Valley.
• Several more campsites in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area will reopen on Friday, June 5, including Alturas Inlet Campground, Pettit Lake Campground and Redfish Inlet Campground. Further south, Caribou, North Fork, Easley and Caribou campgrounds are open.
As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 3,054 confirmed and probable statewide cases of COVID-19, and increase of 57 from yesterday. In Idaho, 83 people have died and 2,362 have recovered.
For more top news stories, visit mtexpress.com at any time, or pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express.
