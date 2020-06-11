As of 5:12 p.m. tonight, the South Central Public Health District reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, leaving the total at 504 confirmed and 11 probable, of which only four are being monitored by health care officials. Neighboring counties of Twin Falls, Jerome, Cassia, Minidoka and Gooding only reported minor increases in caseloads—only one or two each.
In a press conference earlier today, the governor announced plans to move Idaho into its fourth stage of reopening. Plus, another Blaine County staple event is shifting to an online format. Here’s more on that and other top stories from Thursday, June 11.
• Gov. Brad Little announced in a press conference today that Idaho would move ahead into its fourth and final stage of reopening this weekend. This means that all businesses, including nightclubs and sports venues, may resume operations and crowds larger than 50 may congregate.
The governor said that this decision nearly didn’t happen due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, and urges Idahoans to continue practicing social distancing, heightened sanitation, and other precautionary measures.
“I want to stress something very important,” Little said. “We almost did not advance to Stage 4 this week."
• The Blaine County Fair, usually held in Carey in August, will be fully virtual this year. Its board of directors made what they described as a “difficult decision,” in conjunction with the Blaine County Commissioners.
The market animal sale will be held online this year, but precise details have yet to be released. The community is encouraged to keep an eye on the fair’s website, blainecountyidahofair.com, for updates as they come.
• The Sun Valley City Council last week heard fiscal 2021 funding requests from Visit Sun Valley, Blaine County Housing Authority, Mountain Rides and Sun Valley Economic Development. Looking ahead, new City Administrator Walt Femling said this fiscal year’s budget has already been slashed by about $500,000 to account for losses in revenue due to the coronavirus.
• The Bellevue City Council voted Monday to enter into a contract for services with the Mountain Humane animal shelter for impound costs and other services. The agreement stipulates that Mountain Humane will house and feed all animals found in the city and delivered to Mountain Humane by police, city animal control officers and citizens.
• The Blaine County commissioners moved one step closer to finalizing the transfer of the Blaine Manor property in Hailey on Tuesday with a resolution signaling their intent to do so.
The land will be used by ARCH Community Housing Trust for a 60-unit affordable housing development; 30 of those units will be for seniors.
Idaho had 3,302 cases of COVID-19 statewide as of 5 p.m. today, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. That’s an increase of 42 from yesterday’s numbers. The death toll rose by one today, bringing the total to 86.
