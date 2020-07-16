Idaho gained another 688 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 today, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. Statewide, the total has risen to 13,133 cases, of which 3,676 have recovered and 114 have died. Health officials are monitoring 9,343 active cases.
The health department confirmed two more positive cases among Blaine County residents today, leaving local totals at 542 confirmed and 13 probable cases. Eight of those are still being monitored by health officials. Once again, every other county in the South Central Public Health District except Lincoln and Camas also saw their infection rates increase.
In today’s news, Stanley turns its attention towards face masks and county officials consider their CARES Act options. Here are your top news stories from Thursday, July 16.
• After a “scarily busy” Fourth of July weekend, the city of Stanley has passed a resolution encouraging people to wear face masks in public. The resolution, unlike the health orders passed by Blaine County, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley and Bellevue, is not legally enforceable.
• The Blaine County Commissioners may forego a 3 percent increase on property tax in favor of receiving federal coronavirus funding from the CARES Act.
In July, the governor announced that Idaho would use $200 million from the $1.25 billion the state received to cover the salaries of local public safety workers across the state. The tax increase is standard practice for Blaine County, but doing so this year would render the county ineligible for the public safety funding program.
• The Blaine County Housing Authority is planning to release a survey soon that would hopefully elucidate the effects of COVID-19 and the resulting economic downturn on area housing.
• The fate of Bellevue’s Labor Day parade remains uncertain amid rising COVID-19 concerns and proportionately tightening restrictions. Organizers had hoped to simply restructure or reimagine the event, similarly to how Hailey handled its Fourth of July parade, but local leaders are now second guessing the wisdom of holding any parade at all.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In