As of 5:18 p.m. tonight, the South Central Public Health District counted 503 confirmed and 11 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, meaning no new local cases over the weekend. Other neighboring counties have not enjoyed such flattened curves, though, and numbers continue to spike in Twin Falls, Cassia, Jerome and Minidoka.
With the case-count subsiding for now, more and more organizations turn their attention towards summer events, with many favoring a restructuring to an outright cancellation. Plus, Ketchum P&Z debates what to do with the beloved “Hot Dog Hill.” Read on for the top community stories from Monday, June 8.
• The annual Sawtooth Valley Gathering, a multiday music festival up in Stanley, has been postponed slightly. Instead of proceeding as normal in July, the event will now take place in September. Attendance will be limited and several new health precautions will be implemented, but the show will go on.
“We’ve observed the climate and after much deliberation, in conjunction with the City of Stanley, the decision has been made to postpone the 6th annual Sawtooth Valley Gathering to the weekend of September 10-13, 2020,” event organizer James Fowler wrote on Facebook Monday. “This move was not made lightly and taken with the hope to produce the safest event possible this summer.”
The current roster of musicians includes Fruition, Lost Ox, Scott Pemberton and many more.
• The Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission is discussing the fate of “Hot Dog Hill,” a vacant area on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth Streets. Monday night's meeting will include a review of a pre-application design for a mixed-use building on the property.
The pre-application was first brought to the commissioner on Jan. 10 and then again on March 9, at which time the commissioners asked the developer to go back to the drawing board and return with more versatility in the structure. The project has faced public push-back, too, with some in the community lamenting the further loss of the increasingly sparse empty space in downtown Ketchum.
• The Wood River Land Trust announced a reimagining of Riverfest this year after the popular Fourth of July event was called off due to health concerns. In lieu of the live music, activities, food vendors and more that Riverfest typically brings to Hailey’s Draper Preserve, the Land Trust is setting up a number of “Story Stations” along the Big Wood River, encouraging community members to contribute reflections on what the river means to them.
• ArborFest is this weekend. Like nearly everything else, this popular springtime event had to reshuffle the pack, dropping a number of activities, but instead of cancelling outright the Hailey Tree Committee found a new way to celebrate.
On Saturday, the Tree Committee will be distributing over 130 saplings for free. People can choose from a wide variety of tree species to take home and plant. The committee will be accepting donations for The Hunger Coalition.
• The Bellevue City Council is discussing the possible regulation of off-road vehicles, such as dirt bikes and ATVs, on city streets.
More on that here and in Wednesday’s Express.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recorded 3,189 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, 22 more than yesterday. As of today, 83 people have died statewide with the virus. For more top community news, visit mtexpress.com at any time or pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express.
