The South Central Public Health District reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County over the weekend, leaving local totals at 504 confirmed and 11 probable cases of the virus. Neighboring counties saw their infection rates rise, however, with Twin Falls' total breaking 400 confirmed and 80 probable.
Meanwhile, we take a look at wildfires, earthquakes and more. Here are the top stories from Monday, June 15.
• The top news from the weekend: a wildfire broke out in Quigley Canyon late Friday night. By Saturday night, the fire had burned 56 acres, though the Bureau of Land Management confirmed the blaze was contained by around 7:30 p.m. that night. The BLM expects the fire to be controlled by 6 p.m. today.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
• The state government has launched a new website called “One Idaho,” which includes tips for businesses and citizens to continue living safely as Idaho progresses through phases of reopening. The website also features a “One Idaho” pledge that people can take to voice their dedication to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
• Thirteen Blaine County School District teachers and staff members are heading into retirement this summer. Among the retirees are some who had worked with the district for more than three decades. A tribute to all retirees can be found on the Blaine County School District website.
• Cody, Willy, Micky and Gary Braun (of Restless Kelly and Micky and the Motorcars) announced on Monday their reluctant decision to cancel their annual Braun Brothers Reunion music festival, which normally takes place in Challis in August.
“We are devastated to share this news with you," they said in the statement. "‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in the history of the event that we’ve had to cancel. It is our hope that everyone understands how difficult this decision was, and why we feel this is the right thing to do.”
• More than 250 aftershocks from a 6.5 magnitude earthquake in March have shaken the Sawtooth Valley in the past few weeks. As of Monday morning, 32 aftershocks have rattled the region in the past week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, including a 4.2 magnitude earthquake a few miles north of Stanley Lake on Sunday afternoon.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted 3,462 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide this evening, an increase of 54 from yesterday. So far, 88 people have died with the virus. For more top news, check mtexpress.com at any time.
