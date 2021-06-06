Blaine County gained just six cases of coronavirus since The Roundup last checked in with the numbers on May 24. Those bring the local total to 2,388 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began, according to the Idaho Department of Public Health. Of those, the South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 11 active cases.
Statewide, Idaho has logged 192,795 confirmed and probable cases to date. Of those, the health department estimates that 112,053 have recovered. Meanwhile, 600,070 people are fully vaccinated--and Idaho has seen 340 breakthrough cases of vaccinated people contracting the virus.
Closer to home, a major water rights hearing starts Monday in Boise, the summer is off to a dangerous start on the roads, and local high schoolers prepare to toss their caps. Here are those stories, plus more top news from the week that was.
• At least 65 parties will be represented by legal counsel at a state-initiated hearing beginning Monday to determine whether groundwater rights will be curtailed around Bellevue area irrigation season. Amid persistent drought, the debate could have major impacts on agriculture in the Triangle and beyond, Emily Jones writes.
• Traffic into Friedman Memorial Airport once again surpassed pre-pandemic levels in May, another sign rebound heading into the summer tourism season. Jones has the story here.
• A crash west of Fairfield killed two on Tuesday, the third fatal accident in the region over the past two weeks.
• With sterling weather over the weekend, experts remind recreationists to use caution--and common sense--in the backcountry. Tony Evans reports some tips on that, as well as some advice on how to handle the seasonal sheep bands moving through the valley.
• The Sun Valley Music Festival has another stellar lineup set for July and August. Click here for the full rundown.
• Finally, Carey School celebrated its graduates on Friday, June 4. Wood River and Silver Creek will follow suit on June 11. If you missed it, the Express' annual graduation section highlights their achievements. Congratulations!
For more local news, grab a copy of the Idaho Mountain Express on Wednesday and Friday, or visit mtexpress.com anytime.
