For the first week since the pandemic began, Blaine County didn't gain any cases of COVID-19 between June 6 and today, June 13. Locally, 2,388 have caught the virus over the past 15 months. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor four cases.
Statewide, Idaho gained 720 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, brining the statewide total to 193,515. Meanwhile, 623,099 people are fully vaccinated--23,029 more than last week.
In local news, an early end to the irrigation season puts a fine point on Blaine County's drought, the hospitality industry continues its comeback and Ketchum announced plans to bring back Wagon Days. Here are those stories, plus more top news from the week that was.
• First, though, congratulations to the Class of 2021, including those from Wood River, Silver Creek and the Sage School, who received diplomas on Friday. Check back with mtexpress.com in the coming week for photos from those celebrations.
• With Magic Reservoir at 4% capacity, the Big Wood Canal Company shut it off at noon Thursday, putting an exceptionally early stop to irrigation season for hundreds of growers in Shoshone, Richfield and Dietrich. That's months earlier than usual. Emily Jones has the story.
• After a busier-than-usual slack season, the hospitality industry is preparing for a slammed summer, Greg Foley writers. “It feels like everyone is celebrating," Adelaide Smithmason, general manager of Enoteca restaurant in Ketchum, told Foley. "It seems like people are so happy to be going out again.”
• Part of that big summer: the return of Wagon Days to Ketchum's Main Street. Click here for more.
• Allen & Company's annual summit will return to Sun Valley in July, and Variety Magazine got a copy of the guest list.
• Sun Valley will open Baldy's lifts and restaurants for the summer on June 26. Click here for details.
• Finally, Ketch'em Alive kicks off Tuesday in Forest Service Park with Boise-based Tylor and the Train Robbers. Click here for the more on that.
For more local news, grab a copy of the Idaho Mountain Express on Wednesday and Friday, or visit mtexpress.com anytime.
