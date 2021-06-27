Blaine County gained six cases of COVID-19 in the past week, bringing local totals to 2,396 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor three cases, but Blaine County's coronavirus risk is "minimal" on both the county and the Health District's rubrics.
Statewide, Idaho gained 684 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, brining the total to 194,690. Meanwhile, 652,762 people are fully vaccinated. In Blaine County, 76% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated--by far the highest uptake rate in the state.
Keep reading for more on fire danger, local budgeting processes and an Express reporter's close encounter with a bear in Ketchum. Here are those, plus more top news from the week that was.
• In a flurry of quick actions on Monday and Tuesday, Hailey, Ketchum and Blaine County banned fireworks within their jurisdictions, citing ever-present wildfire danger exacerbated by the region's severe drought. Emily Jones reports on that.
Meanwhile, Blaine County also banned exploding targets. And, Ketchum moved to Stage 1 fire restrictions. Follow the respective links to learn more.
• Speaking of drought, farmers dependent on Magic Reservoir find themselves forced into bleak decisions following this summer's fleeting irrigation season. Jones has more from south of Timmerman Hill.
• In fiscal news, the Blaine County School District has approved a draft budget for the upcoming year, but the trustees want public feedback before it finalizing the document, Gretel Kauffman writes.
Meanwhile in Sun Valley, the city council is prepping its post-pandemic spending plan, Greg Moore reports.
• Ketchum residents are reminded--again--not to put garbage out the night before as drought conditions are pushing black bears closer into residential neighborhoods in search of easy calories. An Express reporter had a close encounter with one in Warm Springs, and reported the lessons imparted from Fish and Game--and the animal itself--here.
• On the arts beat, live theater is coming back to the Valley next week with a workshop productions of MacArthur 'Genius' Grant awardee Samuel D. Hunter's "A Case for the Existence of God" starting Wednesday, June 30. Read Chris Melville's feature on the play--and the comeback--here.
Finally, don't forget to pick up a copy of our 2021 Best of the Valley magazine to see how your favorite local people and places stacked up. There are plenty of features, too, like Tony Evans' deep dive into the local beer scene. You can have a look at the list here--or grab a hardcopy on newsstands now.
