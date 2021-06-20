Blaine County gained two cases of COVID-19 in the past week, bringing local totals to 2,390 confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor two cases, but Blaine County's coronavirus risk is "minimal" on both the county and the Health District's rubrics.
Statewide, Idaho gained 491 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, brining the statewide total to 194,006. Meanwhile, 637,197 people are fully vaccinated--14,118 more than last week as vaccination uptake continues to slow
Keep reading for more on those vaccination rates, plus Pride Month comes to Idaho and the harrowing story of a dog mistakenly shot in the Boulders. Here are those, plus more top news from the week that was.
• As mentioned, Blaine County's COVID risk stood at the lowest level on Health District's assessment this week. But, officials there are struggling to convince residents in South Central's counties to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Alejandra Buitrago writes.
• A local malamute was shot in the Boulders last week after being mistaken for a wolf, raising concerns about unintended consequences of Idaho's new, greatly expanded wolf hunt once it kicks in next month. Emily Jones has the story.
• In other wildlife news, rattlesnakes are out early this year, particularly in and around Hailey. Click here to learn more.
• A pair of individuals and the Blaine County School District are taking aim at the local affordable housing crunch. Greg Moore and Gretel Kauffman have those stories.
• Speaking of the schools, Wood River High School will switch to a trimester system in the fall. Read Kauffman's coverage here.
• June is Pride Month, and for the first time the Wood River Valley had a large-scale celebration. Emily Jones stopped by the Sawtooth Botanical Garden's Pride in the Garden event on Wednesday and chronicled a "giant leap" for the valley's LBGT+ community and its allies. Click here for her feature.
Finally, happy Father's Day to all. Check back with the Express throughout the working week at mtexpress.com, and be sure to pick up a copy of our 2021 Best of the Valley magazine, which hits newsstands Wednesday.
