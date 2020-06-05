The South Central Public Health District reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County today as of 5:26 p.m. That leaves numbers at 503 confirmed and 11 probable cases in the county, of which seven are still being monitored by health officials. Six of the district's eight counties saw their numbers rise overnight. Blaine stands alone with Camas County--which has only one case total--in holding figures steady.
Meanwhile, the governor announced a new bonuses program for Idahoans who are heading back to work after unemployment, local police weigh in on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and local movie theaters mull opening options. Here are those, plus more top stories from Friday, June 5.
• Today’s breaking news comes from a press conference held by Gov. Brad Little earlier today. In it, Little announced his plan to offer back-to-work bonuses of up to $1,500 to Idahoans who were forced onto unemployment by COVID-19. His plan proposes to draw the funds from $100 million of federal relief money.
• Local police departments all sent messages of solidarity following Tuesday night’s valley-wide protests against police brutality and racism. Protests drew more than a thousand participants in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
In an interview with the Mountain Express earlier this week, Hailey Police Chief Steve England called the Minneapolis officers’ actions “an insult to the profession.”
“This appears to be so egregious and malicious,” England said. “I personally, in 22 years of law enforcement, can’t defend that.”
England—as well as his colleagues in the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellevue Marshal’s Office—had more to say. Click here to read Alejandra Buitrago’s full story.
• Last weekend, Idaho progressed into its third phase of reopening. Gov. Brad Little rearranged some of his initial plans, allowing movie theaters to open statewide earlier than originally scheduled. For the time being, though, local theaters are remaining closed as they prepare extra sanitization measures and sort through Hollywood’s decimated new releases lineup.
• A plan to acquire about 385 acres from Eccles Flying Hat Ranch between Hailey and Bellevue received strong support from Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board members Tuesday night. Though the airport has no intentions to develop the land, airport Manager Chris Pomeroy said that acquiring the acreage in question could better protect the airport’s approach and departure surfaces and prohibit undesirable or unsafe residential developments just south of the runway.
• In the summer of 2018, the Sharps Fire tore through around 65,000 acres. Ryan Jensen, the Bellevue man charged with starting the fire, will be responsible for $303,000 of restitution if he pleads guilty later this month, as he is expected to do. The Ameriprise insurance company would pay $300,000 worth of the restitution on Jensen’s behalf. Jensen himself will be responsible for paying the Bureau of Land Management the remaining $3,300.
• The Blaine County School District will continue to offer grab-and-go lunches for children as the school year transitions into summer. Since the week of March 18, when schools in Blaine County first closed due to COVID-19, the district has distributed more than 50,000 meals to kids across the county, according to BCSD spokeswoman Heather Crocker.
Idaho had 3,111 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 according the state Department of Health and Welfare. That's an increase of 57 cases overnight. Statewide, a total of 83 people have died with the virus.
For more top news items, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
