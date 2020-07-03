American Flag Fourth of July

The Fourth of July may look and feel a little different this year, but visitors and residents will be celebrating up and down the valley regardless. For a look at Independence Day in the time of COVID-19, check out the special section published in the Wednesday, July 1, issue of the Mountain Express.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted a new record-high single-day increase of 401 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, bringing the total to 6,993. So far, 93 people have died with the virus.

Ahead of the Fourth of July, the state reported one new case of COVID-19 in Blaine County today, setting local totals at 527 confirmed and 12 probable. Elsewhere in the South Central Public Health District, Twin Falls, Cassia, Minidoka, Jerome and Gooding counties all saw numbers rise today.

As one local government makes a big decision regarding the use of face masks in public, others continue to mull things over. Plus, COVID-19 takes a heavy toll on many areas of the local economy, while one market in particular prospers. Here are the top news items from Friday, July 3.

• The big news from the week was that Hailey passed an emergency health order requiring masks to be worn in certain public settings. Those who violate the order will face a fine of $100. Those exempt to the rule include the hearing-impaired, those eating and drinking at restaurants, those for whom wearing a mask presents a health risk or hazard at work, and children under 5.

Our reporters have the full story here.

• A few days after Hailey’s City Council passed that legal requirement, the cities of Sun Valley and Bellevue opted to pass resolutions that strongly encourage people to wear masks, but that are not enforceable under the law.

In Sun Valley, the resolution will be reviewed again next week, and should the mayor issue an emergency health order, the city council will more seriously discuss the possibility of a legal requirement.

Read more from Alejandra Buitrago and Gretel Kauffman here.

• The City of Hailey is staring down some major budget cuts in an attempt to offset the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. City Administrator Heather Dawson projected a $1.8 million decrease to the city’s general fund. Each city department has been tasked with cutting its operating expenses by 6 percent.

“All departments have worked extremely diligently to meet that mark,” she said. “We recognize how hard our staff works, especially in emergencies and unforeseen situations.”

Emily Jones has the full story here.

• Some areas of the economy are actually prospering during the pandemic. Most notably, the Ketchum and Sun Valley real estate market has skyrocketed after a plodding start to 2020. Local real estate agents explain the recent boom has been in large part due to city dwellers seeking more sparsely populated areas in which to ride out the COVID-19 storm.

Click here to read Kauffman’s report.

• And finally, tomorrow is the Fourth of July. If you’re in the Wood River Valley and looking for ways to celebrate, check out our special holiday section, published in this past Wednesday’s edition of the Mountain Express.

Or, click here to read it online.

Stay safe and have fun.

For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express or visit mtexpress.com at any time.

Load comments