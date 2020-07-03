The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted a new record-high single-day increase of 401 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, bringing the total to 6,993. So far, 93 people have died with the virus.
Ahead of the Fourth of July, the state reported one new case of COVID-19 in Blaine County today, setting local totals at 527 confirmed and 12 probable. Elsewhere in the South Central Public Health District, Twin Falls, Cassia, Minidoka, Jerome and Gooding counties all saw numbers rise today.
As one local government makes a big decision regarding the use of face masks in public, others continue to mull things over. Plus, COVID-19 takes a heavy toll on many areas of the local economy, while one market in particular prospers. Here are the top news items from Friday, July 3.
• The big news from the week was that Hailey passed an emergency health order requiring masks to be worn in certain public settings. Those who violate the order will face a fine of $100. Those exempt to the rule include the hearing-impaired, those eating and drinking at restaurants, those for whom wearing a mask presents a health risk or hazard at work, and children under 5.
• A few days after Hailey’s City Council passed that legal requirement, the cities of Sun Valley and Bellevue opted to pass resolutions that strongly encourage people to wear masks, but that are not enforceable under the law.
In Sun Valley, the resolution will be reviewed again next week, and should the mayor issue an emergency health order, the city council will more seriously discuss the possibility of a legal requirement.
• The City of Hailey is staring down some major budget cuts in an attempt to offset the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. City Administrator Heather Dawson projected a $1.8 million decrease to the city’s general fund. Each city department has been tasked with cutting its operating expenses by 6 percent.
“All departments have worked extremely diligently to meet that mark,” she said. “We recognize how hard our staff works, especially in emergencies and unforeseen situations.”
• Some areas of the economy are actually prospering during the pandemic. Most notably, the Ketchum and Sun Valley real estate market has skyrocketed after a plodding start to 2020. Local real estate agents explain the recent boom has been in large part due to city dwellers seeking more sparsely populated areas in which to ride out the COVID-19 storm.
• And finally, tomorrow is the Fourth of July. If you’re in the Wood River Valley and looking for ways to celebrate, check out our special holiday section, published in this past Wednesday’s edition of the Mountain Express.
Stay safe and have fun.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
And more people have died from careless driving . Check those facts ! Oh that’s right you did a breakdown of that ? Wasn’t it like 400 something ? This is so politically driven . Bet when Biden takes office it will be “what virus”?
If I am around you in close proximity a few days before or after you have an accident in your vehicle I am not more likely to have a car accident since car accidents are not contagious. Nor do you have to remain isolated for 14+ days after your accident to make sure you don’t infect others who will then have accidents and overwhelm emergency services, the ER, tow trucks, the hospital, etc.
When Biden is elected the party of trump will dust off their debt clock and start screaming that the massive addition to the national debt since trump took office is the fault of the Ds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In