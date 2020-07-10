Idaho cataloged an even 500 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare, leaving the total at 9,928. That's another new record single-day increase. Of those, 3,066 people have recovered and 101 people have died.
Meanwhile, Blaine County gained two more positive cases of coronavirus among permanent residents. As of Friday evening, the local total stood at 535 confirmed and 13 probable cases. Within the South Central Public Health District, only Camas and Lincoln counties did not see their infection rates rise today.
In the Wood River Valley, Sun Valley has passed a new mask requirement, Ketchum stares down the barrel of a potentially expensive lawsuit, and crime continues to rise countywide. Here are those, and more top stories from Friday, July 10.
• Last night, the city of Sun Valley passed an emergency health order similar to those recently passed by Hailey, Ketchum and Blaine County. The order requires people to wear face masks in certain public settings where social distancing is not possible.
As with those other orders, Sun Valley’s allows for several exemptions for people with various physical and mental health considerations. Those violating the order could face a $100 fine.
• Crime rates rose in Blaine County during 2019, according to an annual report compiled by Idaho State Police. A major increase in DUI arrests in Sun Valley and Bellevue contributed to an overall rise in crime rates year-over-year for the county.
In total, 2019 reported 464 criminal offenses, an increase of 11 from 2018 and 44 from 2017. The state police publish the annual report, which can be viewed at nibrs.isp.idaho.gov.
• The 2020-21 school year begins next month, and with the governor urging schools to reopen for in-person learning, the Blaine County School District is hard at work discussing how best to proceed.
As far as whether the school year will be in-person, at-home or a combination thereof, BCSD officials say their final decision will likely not be made until the final two weeks leading up to the official start date of the academic year.
• Last month, the city of Ketchum decided to close a portion of Fourth Street to act as a social distancing-friendly pedestrian corridor. That move has not proven popular with everyone and may saddle the city with a half-million dollar lawsuit.
In a notice sent to the city on Thursday, Bigwood Square LLC, which operates the Bigwood Bread Café on the corner of East Avenue and Fourth Street, alleged the street closure has deprived the downtown business of crucial traffic and, consequently, revenue. The legality of the street closure is under fire as well, since the city council made the decision without any input from the Traffic Authority, possibly overstepping their boundaries.
• Construction is now underway for Ketchum's new bond-funded fire station, which will go up on Saddle Road next to the YMCA. Crews broke ground following the Ketchum City Council’s unanimous go-ahead, despite the council not taking up recommendations from the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission and a largely inconclusive $10,600 traffic study contracted to an L.A. firm.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of today's Idaho Mountain Express or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In