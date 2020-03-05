The Mint in Hailey is now offering free post-show shuttles from its venue at 116 S. Main St. to Ketchum and Bellevue.
On the northbound shuttle, which departs 15 minutes and 45 minutes after the end of each show, passengers can be dropped off at either The Elephant’s Perch or the YMCA in Ketchum. The southbound shuttle, departing 15 minutes and an hour after the end of the show, takes passengers to the Silver Dollar Saloon in Bellevue.
To board the shuttle, passengers need to show the driver their wristband. The Mint, according to its website, began offering the shuttle service so concertgoers “don’t have to miss out on our amazing lineup of national touring artists.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In