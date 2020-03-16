In preparation for higher demand and a potential food shortage, The Hunger Coalition purchased 10 percent more food and implemented new protocols due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Starting Monday, the nonprofit food bank will shift to carrying premade boxes of food to waiting cars three times per week, rather than allowing clients to shop inside the warehouse.
If anyone who attends weekly food distributions is sick, they are encouraged to call ahead at 208-788-0121 to make alternative plans to access food.
Emergency Food Assistance pickups:
- Mondays 1-6:30 p.m. and Thursdays 3-6:30 p.m. at the Healthy Food Pantry, 121 Honeysuckle St. in Bellevue.
- Thursdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road in Ketchum.
“With an unprecedented number of people offering to volunteer, we have filled all immediate positions and currently have a waiting list of volunteers,” the organization said. “The Hunger Coalition is monitoring the situation and will stay open for as long as it is safe. We are collaborating with the Blaine County School District to ensure students who rely on school meals and The Hunger Coalition’s school food programs will still have access to nutritious food in the event of a district-wide closure. …
“If you’d like to support our efforts, the safest, most hygienic way you can help is by donating via our website.”
To donate, go to thehungercoalition.org or send a check to 121 Honeysuckle St., Bellevue, ID 83313.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In