(Part 2 of a three-part series.)

The need for affordable and high-quality early childhood education options in the Wood River Valley isn’t critical just for working parents or rapidly-developing young brains; it is a requisite for the entire community’s economic and societal health, according to local and national experts.

From a developmental perspective, a mountain of research shows that having fundamental language and social emotional skills before entering kindergarten can set the trajectory for the rest of a child’s life.

