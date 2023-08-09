(Part 2 of a three-part series.)
The need for affordable and high-quality early childhood education options in the Wood River Valley isn’t critical just for working parents or rapidly-developing young brains; it is a requisite for the entire community’s economic and societal health, according to local and national experts.
From a developmental perspective, a mountain of research shows that having fundamental language and social emotional skills before entering kindergarten can set the trajectory for the rest of a child’s life.
“The brain networks and language networks are being developed rapidly hour by hour, day by day, before the age of 3,” said Louisa Moats, a nationally recognized expert on child literacy and member of the Wood River Women’s Foundation.
From age zero to 3, more than 1 million new neural connections form every second, said Kathryn Ivers, project director of the recently-formed Wood River Early Learning Collaborative. “When those connections are strengthened with positive experiences, then that sets a child up for success. . . each child has so much potential, but the window to give that child the foundation for success is very short.”
By a child’s third birthday, he or she will have already established the underpinnings of future language development, said Moats. And everything builds on that base, she continued, in a “rich get richer and poor get poorer” scenario of growth in literacy.
And it isn’t about sitting at a desk, she noted. It’s about “processing what’s going on around them verbally,” and “giving them new experiences and challenges.”
“It comes from interactions with adults and caregivers,” Moats said.
From infancy, Moats explained, “It’s the bathing the kids with input that stimulates the output.”
When the Wood River Women’s Foundation decided to choose “closing the opportunity gap in education” as the goal of its first-ever multi-year (2022 and 2023) focus grant, it selected the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (AEYC) as the recipient. In turn, the Idaho AEYC was able to launch the Wood River Early Learning Collaborative.
“Really early intervention is what makes a huge difference in equalizing the playing field for kids who come from a different socio-economic background,” said Moats.
Closing those gaps before the kids enter kindergarten reduces ensuing challenges for the child as well as the school, said Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy, who also serves on the Early Learning Collaborative’s advisory committee.
And it goes much further, Foudy said. Research ties kindergarten readiness to meeting third grade reading benchmarks, and third grade benchmarks to high school graduation rates, and graduation rates to risk of incarceration. “This has an impact on society,” he said. “We have to reach them early.”
According to a recent study out of Northeastern University, high school dropouts cost taxpayers $292,000 over the course of their lives, based on factors including lower tax contributions, higher reliance on Medicaid and Medicare, higher rates of criminal activity, and higher reliance on welfare.
In addition, the study found high school dropouts make up over 80% of the incarcerated population.
One report showed Idaho’s spending on prisons increased 200% between 1995 and 2020, representing one of the larger spikes in the nation and one vastly outpacing the state’s increased spending in education.
Investment in early childhood education means “less of a burden on the social safety net—every social safety net,” echoed Harry Griffith, executive director of Sun Valley Economic Development and member of the Collaborative’s advisory committee.
The United States falls far behind other developed nations in terms of dollars spent on early childhood education, as well as parental leave.
Ivers has observed that in Blaine County, the age 0 to 5 population tends to be “overlooked, ignored and not a focus point.” That lack of focus, she said “is a disservice to every child born; it impacts everyone in the community. The ripple effect is huge.”
The Collaborative’s recent survey of 469 families found the three top barriers for childcare in the Wood River Valley are affordability, availability and a lack of off-hours care.
Hailey City Councilman Sam Linnet, father of a 1- and 3-year-old, talked about the challenges of affording childcare. His children go to daycare. But, Linnet acknowledged, “It’s also an enormous privilege to be able to afford childcare.
“My kids are getting a huge step-up in life because they can go to daycare,” he said. “That’s not true for every family, it’s not fair to other kids, and it creates and perpetuates inequity in our communities. Research conclusively shows that early childhood education helps kids be better prepared for school, work and life as they get older. Every kid and family should have that opportunity because every kid becomes an adult that’s going to be part of our community in the future.”
The economics of childcare
When both employees and employers struggle against the obstacle of available and affordable childcare, the entire economy takes a hit.
“The nation’s economy rests on the shoulders of early care and education teachers, and the system that they’re in is on the brink of collapse,” Allyx Schiavone, an early childhood education advocate said in a Feb. 7 article in USA Today.
Also cited in the article was a report by ReadyNation, a coalition of business leaders, noting that “insufficient care for children under 3 depletes the country of $122 billion each year in lost earnings, productivity and revenue.”
Care for children under 3 is typically hardest to find and afford due to the staff-to-infant ratios required for licensed care, which decreases spots available and increases costs for both families and providers.
According to the Collaborative’s needs assessment, “When those staying home to care for children aged birth through 5 were asked if they would return to the workforce if they could find quality and affordable care, 68% responded ‘yes’ and 20% ‘maybe.’”
Griffith said he hears employers talk about two things: lack of employees and lack of housing. “They don’t talk about childcare.”
But in business, he said, “It all comes down to how many hours you can get out of your workforce. Reliable childcare impacts that.”
“For us, the biggest challenge as parents with young children is the cost of childcare,” said Linnet. “Most young parents are early in their careers, at the poorest they’ll be in their lives, and childcare adds a huge cost that often exceeds our mortgages or rent. Our whole community would benefit by supporting publicly funded early childcare that allows parents to work for employers that desperately need employees, save money, fund their retirements, pay for other essential needs, and not be so stressed during what is often the most stressful time of parents’ lives. And I’d rather pay for early childcare throughout my whole life via taxes than have a huge expense all at once in my 30s.”
Griffith noted that while the increased “housing burden” is often addressed by employers, the “childcare” burden, which can be close in dollar amount to a family’s monthly housing expenses, is not talked about as much.
Through the survey of local providers, the Collaborative’s needs assessment found monthly programs cost families between $800 to $1,440 per month for one child.
And the solution isn’t just to be found in licensed childcare centers. Ivers, Griffith, Moats and Foudy all agreed there isn’t a “one size fits all” ideal model for providing both reliable care and those critical early childhood developmental components.
For every family, for every kid, “early childhood education” can be successfully achieved in very different forms, whether by a parent who can stay at home to care for children, smaller informal care arrangements, or larger preschools.
All components play a critical role in supporting children, families, the workforce, businesses, and the well-being and future success of the entire community.
“What I hope happens is for support to come from somewhere to subsidize the cost,” Moats said. “Because in the long run it’s much less expensive to do that then all the compensatory remediation.” ￼
The third and final article in this series will explore the resources and efforts underway in the Wood River Valley to enhance the early childhood educational opportunities and address the most pressing challenges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Child care is not a priority for the Ketchum Mayor/Council. They are working to increase the quality of the tourist experience, not quality of life for residents. SVED keeps telling them we need child care and they keep wanting to just focus on increasing density of STRs with things like ADUs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In