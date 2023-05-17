21-08-25-Blaine County School First Day 12 Roland.jpg

Students enter the doors of Wood River Middle School to start the 2021-22 year.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The recent teacher contract negotiations between the Blaine County School District (BCSD) and the Blaine County Education Association (BCEA) were described as exceptionally amicable and efficient, said Blaine County Schools Superintendent James Foudy prior to ratification of the 2023-2024 master agreement by the Board of Trustees on May 11.

While last year’s negotiations lasted five days, this year’s only took two and half days.

“Not once during negotiations did one side request a private caucus,” Foudy noted, with the entire process conducted in an open session.

kari@mtexpress.com

