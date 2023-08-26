A Bellevue man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and felony assault on a police officer in connection to the alleged murder of another Bellevue man in the early-morning hours of Aug. 24.
Charles Christopher “Chris” Holloway, 43, was arrested by the Idaho State Police at 8:23 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 on an out-of-county warrant, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
A mugshot taken Friday night depicts Holloway in a hospital gown. According to a Thursday joint news release from the ISP and Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Holloway was injured in an officer-involved shooting at his residence in Bellevue shortly after 6:03 a.m. Thursday morning.
Holloway required an air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for treatment, the news release said. Flight records show that he was flown to the hospital around 8 a.m. Thursday.
Blaine County property records indicate that Holloway is the owner of a residence at 317 South Fifth St. in Bellevue.
On Thursday, the entire 300 block of South Fifth Street was cordoned off with yellow police-line tape as numerous officers from Blaine County, Jerome County and the Idaho State Police stood outside the single-story home.
Community rallies behind family of Josh Takacs
The same officer who fired at Holloway discovered a deceased man on the property, according to the news release. The deceased was initially described as “the apparent victim of homicide.”
On Friday morning, the Blaine County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of the deceased as 40-year-old Josh Takacs of Bellevue. An investigation into Takacs’ cause of death was ongoing, an office spokeswoman, Dani Quillin said. Next of kin had been notified.
Meanwhile, on Friday, flowers in memory of Takacs were placed at the Oasis Stop ‘N Go gas station in Bellevue, where Takacs had been employed as a customer services associate.
“Josh, forever my beloved brother,” read a note attached to one of the vases.
“I know we are all grieving from this horrible tragedy. There is no way to ever replace Josh. Let’s come together as a community to help Josh’s mom with cremation expenses,” organizer Mandi Iverson stated. “Big hugs to everyone who is hurting.”
