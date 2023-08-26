Josh Takacs

Bellevue residents pay respects to Josh Takacs at a makeshift memorial outside his place of work. An investigation into Takacs' death is ongoing. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A Bellevue man has been booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and felony assault on a police officer in connection to the alleged murder of another Bellevue man in the early-morning hours of Aug. 24.

Charles Christopher “Chris” Holloway, 43, was arrested by the Idaho State Police at 8:23 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 on an out-of-county warrant, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

A mugshot taken Friday night depicts Holloway in a hospital gown. According to a Thursday joint news release from the ISP and Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Holloway was injured in an officer-involved shooting at his residence in Bellevue shortly after 6:03 a.m. Thursday morning.

