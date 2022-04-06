Michele Krankkala, manager of The Elephant’s Perch outdoor sports store in Ketchum, laughed as she paused and decided which direction to take her answer. The question? What does she think about Sun Valley Resort’s change of affiliation from the multi-resort Epic Pass to its main competitor, the Ikon Pass.
“I’m not sure I want to put my personal thoughts out there, but we’re hoping that the change brings a more patient group of people,” she said with a smile.
Since Sun Valley partnered with Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass three seasons ago to give pass-holders varying levels of free and discounted access to Idaho’s most-acclaimed mountain resort, the Wood River Valley’s ski, tourism and hospitality industries have seen a boost.
The partnership with Vail was not solely responsible for a rise in visitor numbers, as the role of the COVID-19 pandemic in pushing Americans out of urban centers and towards rural ones—temporarily or permanently—has also been recognized. The population of the Wood River Valley increased significantly during the pandemic, analysis has shown.
However, it’s apparent that the Epic customers made a sizable impact on the area. Krankkala and Mary Geddes, manager of Sturtevants ski and sports store in Ketchum, both reported that in the past few years they have seen an increased number of customers looking to rent gear, particularly ones looking for entry-level equipment.
“Generally speaking, [the skiers we have had in the last couple years] either don’t have their own equipment or they aren’t traveling with it,” Geddes said.
Harry Griffith, executive director of Sun Valley Economic Development, painted a positive picture of Ikon Pass holders, largely based on Sun Valley Resort’s previous partnership with the Mountain Collective, which is Ikon’s sister pass. Since deciding to part ways with Epic, Sun Valley has also renewed its partnership with the Mountain Collective.
“The Ikon community is a very strong community of committed skiers,” Griffith said. “It’s also linked into the Mountain Collective, with which we had a lot of success and good experience with three years ago.”
The 50 destinations that can be accessed with the Ikon Pass span five continents, 10 countries, 15 states and four Canadian provinces. The full Ikon Pass for the 2022-23 season costs $1,079 for new customers and $979 for renewals. Passes with lower levels of access cost less.
There is no current market analysis available on the differences in spending, rental, lodging and other habits of Ikon and Epic skiers and boarders. However, there are some factors that might give a clue as to what the change will bring. Last year, 2.1 million Epic Passes were sold, according to a report in the Colorado Sun. Griffith says the exact figures for Ikon Pass sales are unknown, but that he is confident “it is certainly nowhere near two million.”
Scott Fortner, executive director of the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance, also known as Visit Sun Valley, said Vail’s decision this year to lower the price and increase the quantity of Epic Passes reveals “a difference in motivations that maybe aren’t quite as aligned with how an independent family-owned resort would make decisions.”
How much that decision fed into Sun Valley’s choice to switch passes is unknown. Resort officials did not comment on their motivation for changing partnerships, but did say they are “excited about what the next opportunity will bring our resort, our community and our pass-holders.”
One aspect of the Ikon Pass—owned by Alterra Mountain Company, linked to Aspen-Snowmass—that could appeal to Sun Valley skiers is the geographic proximity of the pass’s partner resorts. Big Sky, Montana; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Deer Valley, Alta and Snowbird in Utah are all within one-day driving distance, as opposed to Epic mountains, which are generally in Colorado and Canada.
Richard Patrick, an attorney from Gig Harbor, Washington, and an Ikon Pass holder, came to ski Sun Valley with friends in late March. He said he was happy with his experience in the area and is excited to come back, especially considering the resort is being added to the Ikon Pass next year. However, Patrick criticized Alterra for reducing the midweek hours at his local resort in Washington, Crystal Mountain. He said that he has seen ample criticism of both Alterra and Vail and doesn’t think one is better than the other.
That sentiment is common. Many skiers interviewed by the Express said they don’t see a big difference in switching from one mega-pass to another. Then, there is the select group of skiers with more than one pass, who may not even be affected by the change. Patrick’s friend, Blaine County resident Doug Garing, who has both an Epic Pass and a Sun Valley season pass, said he will buy both for next year, too, because he likes being able to travel to the Colorado resorts. Heather Lee, a Los Angeles resident who visited Sun Valley for the first time in late March, had both an Epic and Ikon pass this season. She said she was unaware of the resort’s plan to change—with both passes, she said, she doesn’t have to worry which mountain belongs to whom.
Some residents asked about the change said they have other concerns, mainly that rapid development will result in an irreversible change of the character of Ketchum-Sun Valley.
“Some say that the pandemic led people to come out here, and that’s true,” said Ed Cummins, a 26-year resident of the Wood River Valley. “Another reason is the Epic Pass made the resort far more popular and widespread. What I see is an ‘Aspen-ization’ of Ketchum. [If it were up to me], I wouldn’t grant all the [height] variances to these hotels. When you go by the Limelight, it reminds me of being in New York City. It blocks out the sun.”
Cummins recalled when he was a bellman at the Aspen Inn decades ago, when, he said, Aspen looked like Ketchum does now.
“You could still see that beautiful mountain and the lights from the snowmachines up there grooming at night,” he said.
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradhsaw acknowledged that this is a pivotal time for Ketchum and Sun Valley, and that residents are eager to maintain the small-town, old-fashioned feel while not completely spurring development.
“Change is happening to our town,” he said. “We are in the change management business. We have to manage that change in the best interest of our community.”
As for the changes the ski industry has seen in the last half decade or so, Patrick summed it up like this: “I’m worried that in fifteen years, only rich people will be able to ski and they won’t let you park your van in the lot overnight anymore.”
For what it’s worth, overnight van parking isn’t allowed at Sun Valley’s lots, but, for some, a dominant sentiment remains: The mega-passes are part of the changes that are chipping away at the independent feel that so many associate with a trip to Bald or Dollar mountains. ￼
