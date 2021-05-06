Trail Creek Road Reopening
Express photo by Willy Cook

Trail Creek Road reopened Wednesday following its annual seasonal closure, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. In a social media post Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office thanked the Blaine County Road and Bridge Department for its hard work to get the pass to Trail Creek Summit open “earlier than usual” this year. During the winter months, the road becomes impassable, but in summer is a popular route for campers, hikers and other recreationists to access the Salmon-Challis National Forest northeast of Sun Valley.

