Progress continues steadily on the Sun Valley Resort’s ongoing Bald Mountain expansion. The new Cold Springs Lift, pictured in the middle between the Roundhouse Gondola and Christmas Lift, is on track to be completed before the start of the 2020-21 ski season. Over the past couple of weeks, a helicopter delivered concrete for the terminal one cubic yard at a time.
