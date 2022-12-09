The Sun Valley city council unanimously voted to split the so-called "Sunshine" parcel in Elkhorn in two.
A preliminary plat application proposed to subdivide the 4.6-acre property into two multi-family development parcels to allow for additional financing options on the second phase of the Sunshine development, according to Sun Valley Associate Planner Maya Lewis.
Last December, the city council approved an amended plat allowing Texas-based Timberline Real Estate Partners to build 43 townhomes in multiple phases on the site.
