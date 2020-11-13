Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission members reviewed a pair of applications Thursday for the proposed Sunshine Townhomes project, a residential development on a high-profile site in the Elkhorn Village neighborhood.
The developer, Texas-based Timberline Real Estate Partners, plans to build 51 townhouse units in three phases on the so-called “Sunshine Parcel”—a 4.62-acre vacant lot bordered by Village Way, Indian Springs Lane and Angani Way, adjacent to the Indian Springs and Sunburst condominium complexes.
The parcel was downzoned earlier this year from Commercial Center zoning to Multiple-Family Residential through an application by the landowner. The rezone reduced the allowable density and building heights on the site. The stated intention of the downzone was to bring future development of the site in line with surrounding residential complexes.
On Thursday, P&Z commissioners reviewed an application to subdivide the site into 51 townhome sublots and limited common areas, as well as a Design Review application to build 27 units in the first phase of development. The proposed first phase would comprise five residential buildings on the southeast section of the site, with maximum heights reaching 31 feet.
P&Z commissioners were still reviewing the applications Thursday at the newspaper’s press deadline.
The five Phase 1 buildings would include 21 two-bedroom units, five three-bedroom units and one four-bedroom unit. The first phase of development would include installation of all utilities, infrastructure, internal site roadways and some site landscaping. Vehicles would access units built in the first phase through a roundabout on the southeast side of the property, where Village Way enters the Elkhorn Springs development.
The maximum density for the rezoned property is 14 units per acre.
The project has also been under architectural review by the Elkhorn in Sun Valley Association—referred to as the SVEA—a master homeowners’ association for the Elkhorn area of Sun Valley. On Oct. 14, the SVEA denied the Sunshine Townhomes proposal as currently drawn, according to an Oct. 18 letter to developer Stan Nix. In explaining the decision in the letter, the SVEA stated that the committee identified “a number of items that have little benefit to the overall Elkhorn community” and that the “design lacks compatibility” with surrounding buildings.
According to a city staff report, the project doesn’t need advanced approval from the SVEA to be considered by the city of Sun Valley.
The SVEA on Thursday declined to discuss the status of the project.
A proposal in 2002 to build a 111-unit, 90,000-square-foot residential complex on the site—called Sun Villas—never came to fruition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In