As Idaho progressed into stage three of the governor’s phased reopening plan this weekend, the Sun Valley Resort welcomed visitors back to its hotels, restaurants and many of its recreational facilities. The resort has taken several precautionary measures in the interest of public health, including requiring employees to wear masks, adding numerous sanitization stations and rearranging furniture in public spaces and restaurants to promote easy social distancing. With the sun shining last Saturday and the weather perfect for a pondside read, parts of Sun Valley resembled a normal day in late May.

