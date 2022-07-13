The Sun Valley City Council held an abbreviated round of budget discussions Thursday, July 7, with no notable changes to expenditure and revenue figures from last year. Council members did, however, decrease the amount of money allocated to the nonprofit organization Sun Valley Economic Development and note that moving forward they want a more detailed analysis of the organization’s impact on the city.
The city’s estimated total revenue, excluding fund transfers, for fiscal year 2023 is just over $10 million. That includes $7.66 million in the General Fund, $300,000 in the Fixed Asset Fund, and money generated from local-option taxes. The General Fund balance comprises funds from property taxes, LOT collections, franchise fees, licenses, permits, fines and shared revenue with the state.
Projected total expenditures are $11,419,253—approximately $9.5 million in operating expenditures and $1.9 million in capital expenditures. Expenditures are down from $13.2 million in fiscal year 2022.
The distribution of total revenue by fund is as follows: 66.4% in the General Fund, 12.9% in the Debt Service Fund, 8.7% in the Fixed Asset Fund, 6.7% in the LOT Fund, 2.3% in the Street and Path Fund, and 1.7% and 1.3% in the Workforce Housing Fund and Capital Improvements Fund, respectively.
The General Fund will be divided as follows: 30% to police, 20% to the Fire Department, 14.5% to administration, 10.9% to community development, 9.5% to streets, 7.2% to “other general government,” 5.3% to the North Blaine County Fire District (which the city operates) and 2.6% to legislation.
The Community Development Department, which processes building permits and other pre-build documents, is expected to approve 200 building permits, which would be the most ever in a fiscal year. They are expected to process 70 design-review applications and bring in $920,000 from building-permit fees and impact fees. Approximately $600,000 is projected to come from building-permit fees. Building-permit fee collection in Sun Valley reached an all-time high of more than $974,000 in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent building boom across rural vacation towns in the West.
Sun Valley’s 14-person Police Department is projected have total expenditures of $2,149,171, of which a little more than half would go to salaries. Additionally, the department is slated to purchase a new patrol car. To this point in the year, the department has made 11 arrests, off pace from last year’s total of 34 and 2020’s total of 36. They have received 1,262 calls for service in the first half of the year, compared to nearly 4,000 in 2019; 3,100 in 2020; and 2,814 in 2021.
The Sun Valley Fire Department is embarking on the construction of the Greenhorn Housing Project at a mid-valley location on state Highway 75. There will be six, two-bedroom and two-bathroom units and two, one-bedroom and one-bathroom units. The project will cost $3.2 million in total, although the department is partnering with the local nonprofit SPUR Foundation to raise funds for the project.
The Streets Department, which only staffs three full-time employees, will begin an effort to better inform landscape companies and snow-plow contractors of their concerns about where snow is stored during the winter.
“Snow stored in the city’s rights of way and covering the ends of culverts causes damage to road edges when flooding occurs,” the city’s budget packet states.
The only line item of the budget discussed was the city’s contribution to Sun Valley Economic Development.
“The most important factor to be considered is that SVED is asking for the same amount of money this year that they received last year, yet in their presentation acknowledged that they are having a 25% reduction in their operating expenditures. Based on that, I suggested we reduce the amount [we give them],” said Councilwoman Jane Conard.
Conard said that she believes SVED has had an outsized impact in Ketchum and Hailey, where new businesses and hotels have opened at a higher rate than in Sun Valley.
“It can be hard to quantify these returns. I was comfortable with [their request] for $8,500 … but it sounds like I would be outvoted, so I am comfortable going forward with [Councilman Keith Saks’ request for $7,500] and see what they can do this year,” said Councilman Brad DuFur.
Ultimately, the council decided to budget $7,500 for Sun Valley Economic Development.
“Every year, we have these conversations over relatively small things, and that’s a good thing,” said Mayor Pete Hendricks. “It shows we care about where every penny is spent.”
Also of note is that the city plans to update its Comprehensive Plan in 2024.
As far as the rest of this budget cycle goes, the city is in the process of notifying the public of a hearing on Aug. 4, at which time the council will discuss the annual appropriation ordinance, which further outlines where city money is spent.
The 2023 fiscal year starts on Oct. 1. ￼
