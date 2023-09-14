The Sun Valley City Council last Thursday praised the results of a $17.5 million road-improvement bond and approved annual contracts worth more than half a million dollars for the valley's transportation network, a local information technology company and other services.
The bond, passed by Sun Valley voters in 2017, financed repairs and reconstruction of roads, bridges and paths in the city over five years, and was meant to bolster safety and livability.
Improvements include a new downhill bike path extending from the intersection of Elkhorn Road and North Village Way to City Hall, a reconfigured intersection at City Hall and a new parking lot across the street from the Hemingway Memorial.
The entrance to the City Hall intersection was moved from Elkhorn Road to Fairway Road to allow better access to the building and improve safety.
Betsy Roberts, Sun Valley's city engineer, told the city council in a final update about the project that a total of 11.8 miles of road were rehabilitated as part of the construction.
Excluding Sun Valley Road, "that's 66% of your entire roadway surface," she said.
Ketchum and Sun Valley finished rebuilding Sun Valley Road this summer as part of another project. The cities took ownership of the thoroughfare from the Idaho Department of Transportation in 2021 in exchange for $4.16 million in funding for repairs.
Councilwoman Michelle Griffith said she's heard many people, especially cyclists, comment on the high quality of Sun Valley's roads.
Councilman Brad DuFur said the bond project was well-timed because the city secured the bond when interest rates were low and began construction before the COVID-19 pandemic forced higher costs.
"I think this is by far the city's biggest accomplishment since I've been a resident of Sun Valley," he said.
Sun Valley inks contracts with Mountain Rides, more
The council also authorized a set of annual contracts worth $559,055 for external services, including Mountain Rides, Ketchum Computers, Sun Valley Economic Development, attorneys, Mountain Humane and a geographic information system (GIS).
Mountain Rides will receive $450,000 over the next year, an increase from $435,000 last year; Ketchum Computers will receive $40,000, up from $30,000 last year; Sun Valley Economic Development will receive $8,500, up from $7,500 last year.
Rick Allington, the city's prosecuting attorney, will receive $26,117 in the coming year, an increase from $25,357. White Peterson, city attorney, will receive $32,000, the same as last year.
City Administrator Jim Keating said increases in contract values were largely due to inflation.
The city approved smaller contracts for GIS and Mountain Humane this year, with the GIS contract decreasing to $1,500 from $5,300 and the contract for Mountain Humane decreasing to $938 from $1,900.
The decrease in the cost of the GIS contract was due to a switch from Blaine County's GIS service to Ketchum's GIS service, Keating said. The change in cost of the Mountain Humane contract was caused by a new set of best practices the shelter implemented, including a reduction in the length of the holding period for stray dogs.
