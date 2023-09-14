Hemingway Memorial Parking, 21-07-07 (copy)

{p class=”PhotoCaption”}The parking area at the Ernest Hemingway Memorial in Sun Valley has been expanded on the opposite side of Trail Creek Road using money from the city’s road bond.{/p}

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Sun Valley City Council last Thursday praised the results of a $17.5 million road-improvement bond and approved annual contracts worth more than half a million dollars for the valley's transportation network, a local information technology company and other services. 

The bond, passed by Sun Valley voters in 2017, financed repairs and reconstruction of roads, bridges and paths in the city over five years, and was meant to bolster safety and livability.

Improvements include a new downhill bike path extending from the intersection of Elkhorn Road and North Village Way to City Hall, a reconfigured intersection at City Hall and a new parking lot across the street from the Hemingway Memorial.

