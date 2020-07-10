The Sun Valley City Council approved Mayor Peter Hendricks’ public health order mandating the use of face coverings in places where social distancing is not possible, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
The order exempts children under the age of 5 and persons with medical conditions, mental health conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a face covering. Exceptions also apply to persons who are hearing impaired or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication. Several other exemptions for certain places and situations are also included.
The mandate went into effect today and will stay in effect until Sept. 3, at which time the mayor and council will review the order, unless earlier rescinded or further amended and extended before then. Any person who violates this health order may be subject to a penalty of $100.
Hendricks said the city will work to make the order educational and not punitive, but if there is a repeat offender they could be cited. According to Hendricks, the city of Hailey has yet to issue any citation since their health order went into effect last week.
In a Thursday Facebook post, Carey Mayor Randall Patterson reminded residents that Carey is not a part of the Blaine County Commissioner’s health order, nor any other city’s health order.
“It is my belief that you, as citizens of Carey, are wise enough to make your own choice about whether or not you wear a mask in public,” Patterson said.
“I support you choice either way.”
