The city of Sun Valley is moving ahead with a requirement that short- and mid-term rental properties register with the city, with the goals of increased safety and data collection.

The decision was made at a Nov. 3 City Council meeting.

“I think the information that we will gain by issuing this rental license will inform decisions we will be making for many years ahead, to at least know what the heck we’re dealing with and what kind of rental operation we have here in the city,” Mayor Peter Hendricks said.

