The city of Sun Valley is moving ahead with a requirement that short- and mid-term rental properties register with the city, with the goals of increased safety and data collection.
The decision was made at a Nov. 3 City Council meeting.
“I think the information that we will gain by issuing this rental license will inform decisions we will be making for many years ahead, to at least know what the heck we’re dealing with and what kind of rental operation we have here in the city,” Mayor Peter Hendricks said.
Hendricks, along with Councilors Michelle Griffith, Jane Conard and Brad DuFur, agreed that it would be best for the city to start with a requirement—not through an ordinance—in an effort to be more “neighborly,” according to DuFur. Only Councilman Keith Saks argued in favor of an ordinance.
Griffith emphasized that her goal is not government overreach.
“I don’t know if I would characterize my curiosity as wanting to regulate, as much as wanting to understand the situation, and that’s what pushes me into wanting more information,” she said.
Hendricks agreed.
“Our goal is not to control all of this, but to make sure everyone is safe and that we have the right information to make decisions in the future,” he said.
Accompanying the discussion was a series of charts and graphs detailing what is known about the short-term-rental market in Sun Valley and Blaine County at large- which at this point, is not a whole lot. Conard asked if the city can’t change what it requires of Airbnb and other platforms.
“I think we should consider amending our contract with Airbnb to require them to tell us how many properties they have,” she said.
City staff advised that that would likely come with a sizable litigation effort, as Airbnb is very protective of their individual data and only slightly less so of their en-masse data.
What is known about the state of the short-term-rental market in Sun Valley and beyond is that there are about 880 active rentals listed on Airbnb in Blaine County. VRBO has over 300 active listings, although some of those could be cross-listed. There are also properties listed on other platforms, or not listed on platforms at all. The city’s most recent estimation for short-rental stock is as of April. Sun Valley tabs the number of home-unit short-term rentals at about 350. That’s higher than at that point in 2019 or 2021, but lower than 2020. In each of those years, the number of available properties spiked in November and December during the holiday season. If that trend holds for 2022, the city could be looking at as many as 400 open listings.
Conard said her main concern is safety—and the city can impose certain safety standards.
“I am most worried about health and safety—we have things that we do as a society—for example driver’s license, or [being required to have] insurance of the vehicle you drive,” she said. “So we can certainly ask the homeowner, the lender, to maintain certain safety standards.”
DuFur said his primary goal is data collection.
“I want us to know how many short-term rentals we have, how many people are renting mid-term or long-term,” he said. “And [I don’t want to] charge people a lot for this rental license. In fact, I’m not sure if we should charge anything for it.”
City staff said the price of the rental license will be calculated according to the cost of compliance monitoring, permitting work and other tasks the city will have to perform in accordance with the requirement. Ketchum and McCall, which both have rental license requirements, arrived at their cost in the same way, staff said. Ketchum’s fee is $527. McCall’s is $225.
Griffith suggested the addition of a mid-term-rental category, covering leases between 31 days and one year.
Saks expressed worry that the city is taking on too much at once.
“I agree with you 100% Michelle, up to extending it past the statutory definition of a short-term rental,” he said. “I think we have enough of an issue here, something that I think is an overblown issue, without bringing in additional factors. … I think we should just finish what’s on our plate before we go on to another course.”
DuFur disagreed.
“To Jane’s point about health and safety—you look at what happened at the Limelight [apartment fire]—the fire affected everybody across the board; short-term, mid-term and long-term,” he said. “So if we really are concerned about health and safety, then I think we [should require registration across the board]—someone who is there for 35 days should be just as safe as someone who is there a week.”
In 2019, Hendricks signed a tax agreement with Airbnb that said the company will pay its share of local-option taxes on all properties rented through the platform in Sun Valley. Such agreements are common in Idaho resort cities, which allow the taxes to be collected. Local-option taxes are an additional tax on tourist-related sales such as lodging and dining, which are used by resort cities to offset the increased cost of providing public services to visitors.
The next step will be for city staff to create a form that addresses health and safety concerns, according to Hendricks. The form will be made available to short-term-rental property owners. A timeline for adherence to the requirement has not yet been outlined. City Hall will also reach out to the Fire Department to discuss the feasibility of inspecting the properties.
“My overall reaction to this whole thing is that, to a certain degree, this should be a simple situation and it’s being overly complicated,” Saks said. “If this goes forward, we are not reinventing the wheel—we are not the first municipality to address this. In fact, I think our situation [in Sun Valley] is much simpler than McCall’s and Sandpoint’s and Ketchum’s and so forth.”
Griffith summed up the city’s efforts and the route it will take moving forward.
“This is only effective if people know it’s been enacted,” she said. “My inclination would be to start with asking everyone who rents to fill out the form to attest that their home is safe, and see what we get.” ￼
