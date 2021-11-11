Sun Valley to purchase wildland fire engine
The city of Sun Valley plans to spend approximately $399,000 to purchase a new custom-built wildland fire engine.
The City Council approved the expenditure and a bid from Oregon-based Hughes Fire Equipment with a 4-0 vote on Thursday, Nov. 4. The city had included $450,000 in the fiscal year 2022 budget to cover the costs of the purchase.
The new four-wheel-drive engine will be fully equipped to fight wildland fires but can also be utilized by the city outside of the summer fire season, Fire Chief Taan Robrahn told the City Council. It will feature above-average water capacity and a high-strength water pump, he said.
Because of ongoing supply-chain shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic and labor force, delivery of the engine is “a ways out,” Robrahn said. The city will get a projected delivery date after the bid process is finalized, he said.
