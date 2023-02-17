The Sun Valley City Council moved to purchase a historic home in Hailey for the price of $2.3 million on Tuesday, in what Council members Jane Conard and Michelle Griffith heralded as a financial victory and Councilman Keith Saks called a “failure of due process and transparency.”
Councilman Brad DuFur recused himself from the discussion without citing a reason. The meeting was noticed Monday at 2 p.m.—one hour more than the 24-hour minimum required for special meetings by Idaho code. Sun Valley citizens were also sent an email-blast about the hearing, Griffith said.
Saks took exception to the process and the willingness to spend $2.3 million without more public input, while his fellow council members disagreed on both points.
“We don’t need to get approval first, we are elected to act in the best interest of the community,” Conard said. “The city has the right to purchase property, and we are doing that.”
“I think that having this in a special meeting actually brings it more to the public’s attention than having it in as part of an agenda in a normal meeting,” Griffith said.
The property in question is known as the Ellsworth Inn in Hailey, a 1.92-acre parcel with a main house and two smaller cottages, all built in the 1930s and renovated in the 1980s. The main house is three stories with nine rooms, including two kitchens and two living rooms, spread out over 4,852 square feet. There is also a tennis court, and over 83,000 square feet of mature landscaping.
Of particular note is the property’s ability to be developed due to how it is divided.
“The main building has a lot of space as it is, but [there is more] value for rentals under a master lease agreement,” Sun Valley City Administrator Jim Keating said. “We essentially have up to 20 units that could be developed over the five parcels, and that offers a lot of options, from a housing perspective.”
The city has yet to draw up a master plan and determine a priority list for the site, but Keating said that he doesn’t think the council envisions knocking down the historic inn, but instead working around and with it to maximize housing.
“There is no intention one way or another, but [the city] wants to honor the building,” he said.
As of now, the city of Hailey is a “project partner,” according to Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz, but hopes to have “a more formal role”—potentially involving financial assistance—down the road. Hailey is in part responsible for the deal; when they became aware that the Ellsworth Inn property was for sale, city staff told Sun Valley, which they knew was in the market for something like it.
The main house is fully furnished, and in pretty good shape for a building of its age, according to Keating. It is not officially designated a historic structure, but is considered by the city to be so, and has been treated as such in the past. For the last 20 years, it has served as a bed and breakfast.
The two cottages are “a mixed bag,” Keating said. One, on the northeast corner of the property, is about 1,000 square feet and structurally unsound. He said it will likely need to be taken down. The cottage on the southern end of the property is 782 square feet, and is in good shape; the operator of the inn lives there. It will continue to be used in the immediate future.
Mayor Peter Hendricks stressed the importance of acting immediately.
“This is an opportunity to make a tangible, meaningful contribution towards a housing [problem] that we are undergoing in our countywide community,” he said.
Conard agreed.
“There are business transactions where time is of the essence, and a certain amount of information needs to be kept in a limited manner in order to avoid having someone else outbid you—that’s what this is,” she said.
Griffith broke down the numbers of the deal to illustrate its benefit.
“If you were looking at the opportunity to have 20 units on this site, at a sales price of $2.3 million, that brings you to $115,000 a door, and there is no land anywhere in this community for $115,000 that could support housing [like this],” she said. “So I view this favorably for the financial benefit associated with it.”
Keating said city staff evaluated the financials of the deal and are confident that the city is making out well. He said the sale price compared to the market is sound, and the potential for cost mitigation on the building in the short term and long term is high. According to Keating, the hotel’s $110,000 to $150,000 annual running costs could be brought down to $50,000.
“That still gives us room for adequate revenue recovery that is consistent with potential rents at an affordable rate,” he said.
Conard added that, if all else fails, the city could always sell the land. Saks disagreed, and stood fast in his stance that this is the wrong way to go about the wrong type of deal.
“This is the first chance the public could even know, let alone evaluate it,” he said. “I’m not saying this might not be an excellent business venture as a private entity … but the idea of selling to a third party would put us in the real estate speculation business, which I don’t think [is our job].”
In the end, Conard and Griffith’s votes outweighed Saks’, and the purchase was approved.
Keating, who joked about the fact that he is new to the job, said his previous experience gives him insight here.
“In addition to being your 10-day-old city administrator, I’m also a Hailey resident. I was involved with the Hailey Historic Preservation Commission for seven years. I was an employer for 13 years, with staffing shortages,” he said. “This is a unique opportunity. I recommend we approve this.” ￼
Correction
An earlier headline said that Sun Valley purchased the building. While the council voted to purchase the home, it is unclear if the transaction has been finalized.
For the record - this headline is incorrect. The transaction has not closed, it is pending. If you don't like it - let the Sun Valley and Hailey city councils know, before this trainwreck gets any further down the tracks.
Cities like Sun Vally have no business providing housing that benefits them and businesses unwilling do do their part using taxpayer dollars. This is especially true when their envirommental policies , land use practices, and the snobbery of their citizens has been much responsible for the problem.
SV P&Z is putting the Community School's rezone application through the ringer (which would create workforce housing for not just for school staff, but other SV needs), as the SV Council secretly forms policy to export its work force housing issues to a town ten miles away, becoming a speculative property developer. The Ellsworth Inn has been on the market for years, with no private sector takers - so how does it make sense for a distant city to make it work?
This is a great area for debate. If we are in a crisis of workforce housing, and the goal is to maximize the units that are subsidized with taxpayer funds, wouldn't all WRV workforce housing be built where the cost per unit is the lowest within a reasonable commuting distance? If the cost per unit is cheaper in Hailey than in SV, wouldn't that make more sense? What are your thoughts on this? Thanks.
Well Perry It's even cheaper in Carey, the role of our city government is not to use our money to provide housing for people. What happens when the average home owner can't afford to pay the taxes being used for these side projects? Are they going to help pay my mortgage to keep me in my house?
No, it wouldn't be better. Some times you amaze me with this kind of thinking. So typical of the rich to export their problems on some one else.
@PB .....Never accept the lowest bid, as you get what you pay for. As with climate change, those (few) with the money need to pay, and pay dearly. If you can`t pay the wage, pay the tax.
Because they are spending YOUR money
Nothing screams "I support affordable/low income housing!" more than "We just purchased property in the next town over for them...."
Brad DeFur is the broker for the listing agent, that is his reason. Michelle Griffith should have also recused herself, she’s the Executive Director of Arch. Listen to the online meeting notes, and Keith states, there’s a good chance we will be sued for this. No time for public comment on either City. 20 units developed on 1.92 acres does mean demolishing a historic building in a couple of years. City of SV also states, it’s for housing those people who service the residents of Sun Valley.
You are telling me they cannot find 2 acres of land to use for their own workforce housing? They are expected to issue 200 building permits in 2023. Seems fishy to me!
What can we do? Call both City’s, demand answers!
Should high-density housing be allowed in, or so near , the FAA`s recently defined "high impact safety zone"?
Listen Badger, they are going to cram as many units in this town until all our water is gone and act like they had no idea this would happen.This place has been destroyed by greed.
Yep, that's the idea, just ask a realtor.
Thanks, Badger, my question exactly.
City of SV could / should approve the pending rezone for work force housing in Elkhorn, and put the $2.3M into that project!
"Brad DeFur is the broker". Does anybody know how many real estate people are on the city councils and P&Z's? This might explain the out of control growth we are experiencing.
"You are telling me they cannot find 2 acres of land to use for their own workforce housing? " They could but only the wealthy live in SV.
Why didn`t The City of Hailey, Idaho move on this?
Did we shoot the wad on campgrounds, town squares and subsidizing Sun Valley`s aviation industry? Is support for SVED and The Chamber leaving us thin? Is housing Sun Valley`s workers in Hailey a priority over "housing Hailey`s workers in Hailey'?[pirate]
Will development fees from Sun Valley`s little project away from home support our upcoming 6 mill $ sewer bond or will Hailey residents be footing the cost of that bill as well as a 1% LOT tax (for non-existent housing and expanding airport congestion?)
Of course not, get ready to dig deeper in your pocket.
Because real estate development isn't the role of the city council.
Yes it is, it's the total purpose of the city councils. Where have you been?
Lets see miles, where have I been? I've been here 35yrs, can you name some residential housing projects run and owned by the city of Hailey? Maybe you can tell us what our tax money is suppose to be used for? thanks
@Curt Swartz. I'm not in favor of any tax payer money going to support out of control growth. If the business,buliding industry and real estate people needs more housing they should pay for it.
@curt I am with Miles on this one. It's pretty much all the councils work on.
I can tell, our streets are falling apart, snow removal stinks and after 23yrs living in Northridge we still have below state standard water pressure but go ahead and build affordable housing with our money so we can house all the undocumented people in the valley, it's our humanitarian duty!
PB - They cities should put their efforts into the demand side of this as well, by creating local minimum wage standards that enable employees to live here. "Affordable housing" initiatives, density bonuses, price caps via the BCHA program are primarily subsidies to private sector employees.
... make that subsidies to employers...
Excellent question
Curt Schwartz makes a good case for taking care of what we have instead of compounding the problem.
