The property, commonly called the Ellsworth Inn, contains a main house and two small cottages that date back to the 1930s.

The Sun Valley City Council moved to purchase a historic home in Hailey for the price of $2.3 million on Tuesday, in what Council members Jane Conard and Michelle Griffith heralded as a financial victory and Councilman Keith Saks called a “failure of due process and transparency.”

Councilman Brad DuFur recused himself from the discussion without citing a reason. The meeting was noticed Monday at 2 p.m.—one hour more than the 24-hour minimum required for special meetings by Idaho code. Sun Valley citizens were also sent an email-blast about the hearing, Griffith said.

Saks took exception to the process and the willingness to spend $2.3 million without more public input, while his fellow council members disagreed on both points.

Correction

An earlier headline said that Sun Valley purchased the building. While the council voted to purchase the home, it is unclear if the transaction has been finalized. 

