The city of Sun Valley is moving to the next stage of planning improvements at the Festival Meadow field along Sun Valley Road, starting with an open-house event at which citizens can comment on ideas for the high-profile site.

City officials and consultants from Ketchum-based BYLA Landscape Architects will conduct the event from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the 5-acre field near the Ketchum-Sun Valley city line. People will have the opportunity to view, discuss and comment on renderings of different ideas for making the site a more welcoming, better-used public park that could host a variety of events.

The city-owned Festival Meadow site is a grassy expanse immediately east of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church that gently climbs into a sagebrush-covered hillside. The property—which the city acquired from Sun Valley Co. about 20 years ago in a land trade—borders Sun Valley Resort horse pastures on its eastern side and unofficially marks the entrance to the city.

