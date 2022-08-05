The city of Sun Valley is moving to the next stage of planning improvements at the Festival Meadow field along Sun Valley Road, starting with an open-house event at which citizens can comment on ideas for the high-profile site.
City officials and consultants from Ketchum-based BYLA Landscape Architects will conduct the event from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the 5-acre field near the Ketchum-Sun Valley city line. People will have the opportunity to view, discuss and comment on renderings of different ideas for making the site a more welcoming, better-used public park that could host a variety of events.
The city-owned Festival Meadow site is a grassy expanse immediately east of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church that gently climbs into a sagebrush-covered hillside. The property—which the city acquired from Sun Valley Co. about 20 years ago in a land trade—borders Sun Valley Resort horse pastures on its eastern side and unofficially marks the entrance to the city.
Over the past two decades, the property has been used for a variety of public events, such as educational demonstrations during Ketchum’s Wagon Days celebrations, art fairs, concerts, bike races and beer festivals. It is open to the public but is used somewhat sparingly on a day-to-day basis, city officials have concluded.
City staff and principals of BYLA Architects presented initial, conceptual plans and ideas for the site to the City Council in late June. The consultants asked council members to consider elements such as a small amphitheater or communal space for classes and lectures, a natural-looking kids’ play area with boulders, a winding path for pedestrians and cyclists, a stage, and signs to identify the site and its location at the gateway to Sun Valley.
Other ideas for the site included limited parking and drop-off access near the adjacent church, a pavilion-type structure, a small winter sledding area, a “spur” of the nearby city bike path, e-bike charging stations and a promenade-like entry lined with flowering trees.
At the open house, BYLA consultants will set up several tables at which people can view and ask questions about different proposals for the site and—if they choose—comment on them, Mayor Peter Hendricks and City Administrator Walt Femling said Thursday. The city will also staff a separate table where people can ask questions and comment on the various ideas, they said.
“We are at the conceptual stage and looking for feedback,” Hendricks said.
The broad vision the city currently has is to maintain a lawn area in the middle of the site to continue to allow large events, Hendricks said. On the perimeter, he said, new elements could include a walking trail, a bike trail through an entrance, a gentle sledding area and an open-sided structure where people could relax or have a picnic.
One significant proposal the city has included is a small amphitheater nestled into the hillside at the back end of the property. That portion of the site offers excellent views looking southeast, city officials have said.
The city does not plan to develop any buildings, does not want to incorporate visible concrete and does not envision installing facilities such as swings or slides for children, Hendricks said. The city’s overall vision, he said, is to develop “an open-space park for the community.”
Femling said the city will also consider including “an educational component,” possibly by incorporating statues of women Olympians from the Wood River Valley. Two such statues are currently installed on the site, and more could be added.
The process of initiating the project involves several stages, Femling said. The city has conducted meetings of focus groups this week, he said, and will conduct the open house next week. The city will then bring results from those meetings to its steering committee for the project, followed by another presentation of a potential plan to the City Council. If the council approves a plan, it would then have to go through the formal approval process of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“There’s a lot ahead of us here,” Femling said.
While rough costs were discussed with the City Council earlier this summer, Hendricks said even an approximate price tag cannot be determined until decisions are made as to what elements will be included. The city has considered various funding options, he said, but wants to wait until a detailed plan is developed to assess how to pay for the developments. Funding sources could include grants, city contributions and public-private partnerships, Femling said.
As for a timeline, the city would like to “keep the ball rolling” and complete the project as soon as possible, Femling said. The first major improvement would need to be infrastructure on the site, he said, including water lines and electricity.
“We would really like to start the process next year,” Femling said. ￼
No, No and more No! How's that for feedback. Whose wife or husband or nephew of the Sun Valley City Council is getting paid to develop this project?
Primary problem and first major lie... "no concrete or new infrastructure." You can bet that public restrooms and therefore water/sewer infrastructure will accompany any "improvements." And what the heck are they talking about with a sledding hill?!!! Are these idiots not aware of Penny Hill that is a few hundred yards away? And then there's parking anyone? People using this new and improved public space are supposed to park along Sun Valley Road? Of course not. This new development will be paving over a significant portion of the field with asphalt to create parking spaces, lots and lots of parking spaces. So now we've got bathrooms and parking spaces right off the bat before anything else gets built.
Sun Valley City Council, the public will be hating you for this project every time they look at it. It's the same feeling we have when we see the atrocity you built at the City Hall/Dollar Mtn intersection. It's another clusterf%@k of stop signs where a roundabout should be. And do you people actually drive cars? Have you been through the Sun Valley/Saddle Rds intersection lately? You just finished road construction there and yet no left turn lanes were built so the traffic problem just keeps getting worse.
Leave the Festival Fields alone and spend the money on some modern thinking civil engineers who can fix the disastrous traffic problems you idiots are creating. You continue to throw money away on antiquated traffic systems that make our lives worse. Yet you're ready to burn money on destroying the Festival Fields.
Seriously, do these politicians have to lay concrete and light up every darn thing? Leave the meadow alone! No dog park (there's one just a few miles away, no food truck pads (are you kidding?), no lighting, just simple meadow. The walk up that road is the perfect transition from busy Ketchum to the Lodge. People and dogs of all ages enjoy that walk and the natural beauty around it. The meadow requires little, if any, maintenance, and reminds locals and visitors alike that this area was once a ranching and mining community. Don't make this area into a overrun tourist trap like Vail or Jackson, and leave the tacky "Welcome to..." sign to Las Vegas. If you don't know you're in Sun Valley when you're on Sun Valley Road, please get back in your car or jet and go home.
Don't do anything to it!! Not everything needs to be "developed". It's just fine as it is.
Just leave it alone as open space and continue to operate it as it has been. Everything doesn’t have to be engineered to make it better. It is already perfect the way it is.
Permanent restrooms similar to what is found in Ketchum city center. Food truck pads that provide utilities. Dog park area,
“We are at the conceptual stage and looking for feedback,” Hendricks said." Here's some Feed Back. This an extraordinarily bad idea, buying into these developers vulgar ideas of, if beautiful and natural we can ruin it. These, newbie LA migrants opportunist, have been trying to find a municipal, big budget project to survive. First it was an Astro-Turf pit next to the Hailey City offices, failed. The presentation in Hailey was not an environment of feed back, feed back was not welcome and I expect at the Sun Valley meeting the same. Now they've found another open space they think they can hustle into a big budget windfall.
Why is the question the City of Sun Valley should be asking it self. What's wrong with the Festival Meadow as is, doesn't it already serve community on multiple levels? Hopefully the turn out will be overwhelmingly against this expensive,unnecessary, high maintenance cut and paste urban sprawl.
