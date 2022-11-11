The city of Sun Valley will contribute funds to the Lease to Locals housing program, which means more money available to short-term-rental operators who are interested in converting their properties to seasonal or long-term housing.

The City Council made the decision on Nov. 3, with decisions about the amount of money it will put up pushed to a later meeting.

“I think adopting this is the right, neighborly thing to do,” Councilman Brad DuFur said.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

