The city of Sun Valley will contribute funds to the Lease to Locals housing program, which means more money available to short-term-rental operators who are interested in converting their properties to seasonal or long-term housing.
The City Council made the decision on Nov. 3, with decisions about the amount of money it will put up pushed to a later meeting.
“I think adopting this is the right, neighborly thing to do,” Councilman Brad DuFur said.
The rest of the council and Mayor Peter Hendricks agreed, with the only stipulation being that some of the language about who qualifies as a renter be updated.
“We have some property owners in the city of Sun Valley interested in this, and we should go ahead and get involved,” Hendricks said. “But we should consider some of the tenants of this particular contract. We don’t want to change it 180 degrees, but I think there are tweaks that we can make.”
Councilwoman Michelle Griffith described what she sees as a flaw in the language.
“[The contract] almost implies that you can be renting to four different individuals in different rooms … and I understand what they’re trying to do—they’re trying to get as many heads on beds as possible,” she said. “I’m just not sure that I would be entirely comfortable encouraging a situation where a four-bedroom house could be rented to four different individuals.”
The City Council directed staff to analyze the contract Ketchum has with the Lease to Locals organization, and come back with some potential changes for Sun Valley to implement.
Council members Griffith, Jane Conard and Keith Saks expressed varying levels of reservations about the program at first, especially when Hendricks noted that—due to a miscommunication that led to some Sun Valley property owners applying already—Ketchum will pay for five Lease to Locals deals already agreed upon in Sun Valley.
“Well, that was clever of us,” Griffith joked.
Concerns were lessened in part due to a testimonial by DuFur, a Realtor by trade, to the program’s worth. He noted that his real estate office was involved in one of the first deals in Sun Valley.
“An agent that works for me, he was contacted by a client who owns a two-bedroom condo in Elkhorn, and he said, ‘I want to help. I saw this program, I know there has been a need for housing here for a while, and after the Limelight [apartments] burned down I really want to help,’” he said. “An agent put this person in contact with someone at the city of Ketchum, and my agent [knew] the perfect individual [to rent to].”
The comment brought support from other council members.
“That’s the way it’s supposed to work,” Hendricks said.
DuFur went further, noting that this single case is representative of the collaborative effort that is required to address the area’s housing crisis.
“This individual doesn’t work in Sun Valley or Ketchum—he works elsewhere in Blaine County,” he said. “So, Ketchum is paying for this but it’s supporting a worker in the county, but my thought on solving this housing issue is, even if it benefits someone outside of Sun Valley, I’m OK with that, because we don’t live in a box. We all go to restaurants in Ketchum or Hailey. This goes beyond our city boundaries.”
The council agreed, though Saks did express some reservations.
“One of my main concerns is to make sure that we’re not biting off more than we can chew,” he said. “That we’ve got money going out for housing, for employees’ expenses getting back and forth to work, and I fully support all of that. But I am concerned with the amount of money more than we’re comfortable spending of our taxpayers funds. How much is going to the people who need it, and how much is going to overhead and to the top?”
The mayor and council agreed that specifics about money won’t be discussed until staff has had a chance to address the changes in language.
The program, which kicked off in the area about a month ago, was founded by an a former Airbnb executive who wanted to make a more positive impact on housing in Western resort towns.
Ketchum set aside more than $400,000 of funding for incentives—which will total $2,000 per tenant for seasonal leases (five-plus months), and $4,500 per tenant for long-term leases (12-plus months). The maximum grant amount is $18,000. Half of the grant will be distributed when the lease is signed, and the other half at the end of the lease. Lease agreements are handled by the landlord and tenant; Landing Locals simply offers the online rental platform, and a promise to work “with homeowners to guide them through the process of qualifying for the grant,” according to a news release from the city of Ketchum.
In order to be licensed, the property must not have been rented long-term in the past 12 months. To qualify as a renter, one must make under $77,552 in annual salary, which comes out to 120% of the area median income in Blaine County. Additionally, renters have to work at least 20 hours a week at an employment site in Blaine County. Each household must be “made up of at least 50% qualified tenants,” according to the city of Ketchum. Caretakers, children, retirees, individuals who are seeking employment and those who are disabled and cannot work due to their disability are also categorized as qualified tenants. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In