The city of Sun Valley officially has a new police chief, after it promoted interim Police Chief Kim Orchard to serve in the role full-time.
Mayor Peter Hendricks swore-in Orchard before the City Council on Thursday, March 3.
Orchard, the former assistant chief, had served as acting police chief since the death of longtime Police Chief Mike Crawford in October 2021. Crawford had been leading the Police Department since 2013.
“I’m very blessed,” Orchard said. “I have a lot of really good people working for me, and I have worked for a lot of really good people throughout my career.”
Orchard started in law enforcement in 1989 with the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office. He then served in Bellevue for three years before joining the Sun Valley Police Department in 1994.
Hendricks praised Orchard’s dedication to the job, as well his several law-enforcement degrees and accolades. Orchard holds a certificate of applied sciences in law enforcement from the College of Southern Idaho, a certificate in management of law enforcement and an advanced certificate in law enforcement. He is also a master instructor in arrest and control, and instructs at the state’s Peace Officers Standards and Training Academy and College of Southern Idaho.
“Chief Orchard’s dedication to his profession, to his department and to the city of Sun Valley is evident to all he encounters,” Hendricks said. “We are truly fortunate to have such a professional leader in the city of Sun Valley.”
Orchard said he does not plan to make any major changes to the operations of the department.
“As we move forward, we’re a department that cares deeply about the people here in the [Wood River] Valley and within the city of Sun Valley,” he said. “We want to make sure that the department continues to stay competent in all aspects of law enforcement. We’re a department that will continue to be approachable to the public.” ￼
This is a great appointment for Sun Valley -Mike Riley
