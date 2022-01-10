Sun Valley City Council member Brad DuFur was sworn in Jan. 6 to serve a four-year term, starting his third term in office. The brief ceremony was conducted during the City Council's monthly meeting, which was held virtually due to a local surge in COVID-19 cases.
Councilman Keith Saks was scheduled to be sworn in as well, but was absent. He will be sworn in to his third term in office at the next City Council meeting on Feb. 3. Both DuFur and Saks won re-election in November when they ran uncontested.
At the meeting, the council voted 3-0 to have City Council President Michelle Griffith continue to serve in the role for 2022.
“I think Michelle is doing a great job as president, and Councilman Saks has served for a couple of terms,” DuFur said.
