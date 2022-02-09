The city of Sun Valley took the first step last week toward enacting legislation to regulate the estimated 700 short-term-rental properties in the city.
The City Council and mayor discussed the issue Thursday, Feb. 3, and agreed to move forward with drafting an ordinance.
City Attorney Matt Johnson presented findings on the short-term-rental markets of Sun Valley and Ketchum, as well as two other resort cities, Sandpoint and McCall. Much of the discussion focused on how those cities have responded to growth in the short-term-rental market, especially Ketchum, and whether Sun Valley wants to follow in that city’s footsteps or take its own approach.
Last month, Ketchum leaders voted to enact new legislation on short-term rentals, primarily with the goals of data collection and occupant safety. The ordinance will require owners or managers of short-term rentals to obtain a license for a fee.
“Do we want to be a caboose that follows the rest of the train, or do we want to be on top of things?” Councilman Keith Saks said.
Saks said he thinks the city should begin the process of enacting legislation, acknowledging the data collection efforts that, with the help of an outside software provider, have given the city a better understanding of the number and sizes of its short-term rentals. Saks said that while Ketchum’s ordinance may be a bit “too complicated,” it could easily be changed to fit Sun Valley.
Council President Michelle Griffith acknowledged that while much of the conversation should be based on actions already taken in similar cities, Sun Valley is different because the number of short-term rentals in the city decreased over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. That fact will likely play a role in how the city moves forward, although what role is unknown.
Sun Valley is also different in that its city staff is much smaller than some other Idaho resort towns, Mayor Peter Hendricks noted.
“There is no way the current staff is going to do any type of inspection, taking in all this paperwork, doing all these things to make this happen,” he said. “We are going to have to go out and hire one or two people.”
One major topic of discussion was the potential capping of the number of short-term-rental properties. Sandpoint has an ordinance that does that, but it is currently under review by local authorities on the basis it might violate state law that says cities cannot prohibit short-term rentals.
Johnson acknowledged that there has been some public push for a capped number of short-term rentals, largely because of the perception that a large short-term-rental market reduces the local inventory of affordable housing. However, he advised against such regulation because of legal concerns.
“The reason that setting a numerical limit concerns me is, let’s say Sun Valley determined, yes we are going to have short-term-rental permits, but we’re going to cap it at 50 permits, then the number 51 is essentially prohibited,” Johnson said.
Enacting such legislation in Sun Valley would almost certainly set the city up to be a test case in front of the state Supreme Court, Johnson said.
City officials are slated to discuss the issue further at future meetings, though no specific date was identified. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In