Sun Valley City Council members voted unanimously on April 7 to begin a fuel reimbursement program for city employees, effective immediately.
The program will reimburse employees 25 cents for every mile they commute to work. It will run for “one to two months,” according to Mayor Pete Hendricks, before being reevaluated.
City Administrator Walt Femling said he believes it is important for the city to implement the program before the summer season begins. Often, the city asks employees to do overtime shifts for summer events, he noted, which can be a burden if it requires an extra commute, especially considering traffic issues that events can cause.
Femling showed a chart that detailed the total miles employees in each city department commute to work each week. Notably, staff of the Police Department collectively commute about 2,700 miles per week. Nearly half of Police Department officers drive more than 80 miles roundtrip for each shift, Femling said.
“Part of my job is to try and keep our employees here, and to help those employees when they are struggling,” Femling said. “I don’t have to tell anyone here about [how high] fuel costs [are].”
Femling estimated that the 25 cent reimbursement would cost the city a maximum of about $58,000 per year. That figure was calculated assuming there are no vacations or sick days, so the actual cost would be lower. Femling said the city has funds to pay for the program, including money the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act. Through that legislation, the federal government has distributed funds for “premium pay” or additional costs that impact employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fuel reimbursement program qualifies, he said, so the city would not have to pay from its standard funding sources.
The presentation included two proposals: one for a reimbursement of 20 cents per mile, and the chosen reimbursement of 25 cents. Councilwoman Jane Conard asked if the amount shouldn’t be raised as high as 35 cents, considering the city has ample funds and the problem is urgent.
Councilman Brad DuFur said Sun Valley should soon begin to consider ways to support employees in areas other than fuel costs.
“The cost of everything—food, clothes, not just fuel—is rising,” he said.
When city officials reconvene to discuss potential changes to the program, the fuel reimbursement could be changed, or additional reimbursements could be created.
The program is now in effect, with city staff filling out a form detailing their commute each day.
The week before the meeting, Femling noted, a city staffer was hired away to a position at another agency due to a better offer that included a car. Hopefully, he said, the program will offer enough incentives for other employees to stay. ￼
